A young South African farmer has sparked debate after sharing why he believes farming is more vital than any other profession in the world.

Limpopo-based content creator @thapelo.molepo.582596, who posts personal content on his Facebook page, shared a video in mid-June showing crates full of green peppers from his harvest.

In the video, the young man stands next to a van loaded with fresh produce that he supplies to local vegetable stores. His powerful message challenges young professionals working in city offices to reconsider their career choices.

In the voice-over shared on the video, the man explained his reasoning:

"I am also young, but what drives me is the realities that in a lifetime you need a doctor twice or three times in a year, you need a lawyer once or twice in a year, but you need a farmer three times a day. Let that reality sink in, to every young man who's sitting in an office in Sandton.

He also shared:

At the end of the day, you cannot download food and eat from your cell phone, but you need farmers. So, let's get our hands dirty. That's the only way to drive the economy of South Africa."

The video was shared with the simple caption:

"I have faith in farming."

The young farmer could have chosen any career path, but he deliberately picked agriculture because he realised that people need food three times daily. He believes this makes farming more essential than any other job and sees it as the key to improving South Africa's economy.

Mzansi debates farming importance

Social media users had mixed reactions to the young farmer's bold statement.

@LeboneLaAfrikaMfolo wondered:

"Imagine if every young man did farming..."

@YolandaHuluhulu found humour in his words:

"'You cannot download food and eat from your cellphone...' 🤣🤣🤣"

@NaniDieboss questioned:

"So I should also leave my job that gives me money to buy from him and recruit everyone to become a farmer?"

@KatlegoRayMpete pointed out:

"If I'm a farmer and you are a farmer, who will buy from us? You need the guy sitting in an office in Sandton to buy from you."

@MboweniNghilazi praised:

"Powerful. 'You need a farmer 3 times a day.'"

Farmers drive communities forward

According to Grain SA, farmers contribute far more than just the food they produce. Good farmers create healthy food supplies and serve as caretakers of the soil, water resources and wildlife. They play important roles in their communities by building churches and schools, maintaining cattle kraals and watering points, and supporting local sports clubs.

Farmers act as custodians of the earth, using natural resources sustainably so future generations can continue farming the same land. They care for soil health through proper fertilising, cover crops and crop rotation to ensure long-term food production.

Agriculture stimulates local economies by providing jobs for farm workers who spend their wages in nearby communities. Local produce keeps money circulating within South African borders rather than going to foreign suppliers. The organisation believes every person with access to land should grow food for their families and sell excess produce for profit.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

