A young woman shared her heartwarming preparations and emotional reunion with her husband, who returned from a 15-month deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The video shows her decorating their home with balloons and cards before heading to the airport, where they shared a touching moment after being separated for 15 months

Military wives and fellow soldiers flooded the comments section with messages of support, sharing their own experiences of long deployments and celebrating the couple's reunion

A young wife has melted hearts across social media after sharing the emotional moment she welcomed her husband home from a gruelling 15-month deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Content creator @masnama_nona posted a touching video on the 17th of June showing her preparations and their tearful airport reunion that has resonated with thousands of South Africans.

The video captures her buying balloons and a card, carefully decorating their home, and then making her way to the airport where she anxiously waited for his plane to land. The emotional reunion shows the couple embracing after more than a year apart, highlighting the sacrifices military families make during dangerous overseas deployments.

Being married to someone in the South African National Defence Force comes with unique challenges that ordinary couples never face. Unlike regular jobs where partners come home every evening, military deployments can last months or even years, leaving spouses to manage households, children, and their emotional well-being alone.

Military wives often become single parents overnight, handling everything from school runs to emergencies without their partner's support. The constant worry about their loved one's safety in dangerous zones like the DRC adds another layer of stress that can strain even the strongest relationships.

Mzansi celebrates the reunion

The touching video has garnered thousands of views and comments from South Africans who understand the emotional toll of military deployments.

@mamaB advised:

"3 days and 3 nights fasting and praying cici, and no visitors allowed... Kids must visit grandparents. Pray like never before, not forgetting to thank God for his mercy 🥰"

@SpiderLeb shared:

"As a soldier, I thank you for keeping faith, waiting for our fellow member."

@unapologetic361 related:

"My husband is coming back from Singapore tomorrow, I can't wait!"

@nomzekelonomycoll added:

"I can't wait for mine to come home🥰🥰🥰 Enjoy mummy."

@mawethuwezashoco appreciated:

"We appreciate him, representing our country 👏👏👏"

@legendaryafro blessed them:

"This is beautiful to watch. May the lord keep your house warm forever🥰🥰"

DRC deployment challenges

According to Defence Web, the SANDF played a central role in the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC, which was launched in December 2023 to restore peace in the volatile eastern region. South African troops worked alongside forces from Malawi and Tanzania under SADC's Mutual Defence Pact to protect civilians and support Congolese armed forces.

However, the mission faced serious difficulties from the start. The M23 rebel group's resurgence in late 2024 led to a rapid breakdown of security, with key cities like Goma and Bukavu falling to rebel forces. This resulted in hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians and a humanitarian crisis that put SANDF soldiers in extreme danger.

The situation became so severe that SADC leaders formally ended the mission on 13 March 2025, citing the deteriorating security and the need for diplomatic solutions instead of continued military action. Tragically, 14 South African soldiers lost their lives during fighting around Goma in late January.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

