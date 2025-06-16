South African National Defence Force (SANDF) General Rudzani Maphwanya expressed his pride in the soldiers who were deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo

Two groups of troops who were in the DRC returned to South Africa on 13 and 15 June 2025, respectively

Maphwanya said that he would proudly be deployed with them again if needed, and he faced a barrage of roasts from South Africans

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

SANDF Chief Rudzani Maphwanya was happy with the troops who returned from the DRC. Images: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WATERKLOOF, PRETORIA —South Africans strongly disagreed with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya, who sang the praises of the SANDF soldiers who returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 13 and 15 June 2025.

SANDF chief praises soldiers

According to IOL, Maphwanya was part of the SANDF top brass, which welcomed the soldiers at the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Tshwane. The group was the second group of soldiers who returned to the country after their one-year deployment as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) peace mission.

The members sang and danced as they prepared to meet Maphwanya. He addressed them before they left for demobilisation in Bloemfontein, Free State. Maphwanya said that he recognises that some soldiers believed that they would be left in the DRC. He welcomed them back and said they should be proud of their work.

Maphwanya added that the SANDF would gladly be deployed if required to do so again, and he would be deployed with them. A third group of SANDF soldiers is expected to return to South Africa on 16 June.

SANDF Chief Rudzani Maphwanya addressed the troops who returned from the DRC. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SADC mission in the DRC

The SADC mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) began in 2024 after conflict between the M23 rebel groups and the DRC's military forces escalated. During the deployment, South Africans experienced casualties. The most notable number of casualties was lost when the M23 killed 14 soldiers during an ambush attack in Goma.

Military leaders of the SADC region and East Africa met with the military leaders of the DRC and M23, and agreed that the SADC countries would withdraw from the area. Leaders of the regions called for a ceasefire and for humanitarian aid to be allowed to enter the war-torn regions.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook post were not pleased with Maphwanya's remarks.

Craig Mack asked:

"Do what again? Get annihilated?"

Ngwane Ngwane said:

"First, they were captured and disarmed. Those who tried to escape were caught. Secondly, they ran out of food and were fed by M23. Thirdly, they lived as prisoners of war, and SA had to beg for their release."

Bulelani Sense KaMamfene said:

"The Mabenas are back. These humiliated us big time to an extent that I feel they should start their training from scratch."

Tshepiso Matukane said:

"Send them to Iran."

Jacques Meyer said:

"Luckily, they travelled light, having given their guns away."

Lucas Bokaba said:

"SA has no army. If war comes, we will be wiped out completely."

SANDF mission was a success: Motshekga

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, said that the SANDF mission was a success. She spoke on 4 May during a press briefing after the SADC countries began their withdrawal.

Motshekga said that the soldiers operated under difficult circumstances. She congratulated them and said that they were able to intervene and ensure that the M23 and DRC discuss ceasefires.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News