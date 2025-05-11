The Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga said the south African National Defence Force's (SANDF) mission was a success

She spoke during a press briefing on 4 May 2025 shortly after the Southern African Development Community began withdrawing from the Democratic Republic of Congo

South Africans laughed at her insistence and many considered the mission a failure in light of M23's inroads into the DRC

The government provided an update about the SANDF deployment. Image: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA — South Africans bashed Defence Minister Angie Motshekga after she said that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) peacekeeping mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was a success.

Angie Motshekga on SANDF withdrawal

According to SABC News, Motshekga spoke during a press briefing in Pretoria on 4 May 2025. The SANDF confirmed on 3 May that the withdrawal of troops from the DRC has commenced. The army confirmed that the withdrawal is happening in phases, and the first phase began on 29 April.

Motshekga congratulated member states of the Southern African Mission to the DRC (SAMIDRC). She said the leadership operated under very difficult conditions. She said that other nations, including South Africa, were able to intervene to make sure that the DRC and M23 were willing to talk to each other.

SANDF troops began their withdrawal in late April after senior military representatives of the SADC nations' armies met with military leaders of the DRC and M23. They resolved that the SAMIDRC troops will withdraw, on the condition that they repair the Goma Airport, which took damage during an ambush attack.

Angie Motshekga discussed the troops' return to SA. Image: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What you need to know about the DRC deployment

Injured SANDF members returned home from deployment for treatment in February, and two of them reportedly fell pregnant in the DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa pointed out that the withdrawal of troops did not signal a sign of defeat, and South Africans did not believe him

The military leaders of SADC met with M23 and DRC leaders and discussed a withdrawal of troops from the region

This was after Motshekga confirmed that preparations were underway to bring SANDF troops back from the DRC

South Africans not impressed

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post snubbed Motshekga and the government.

Victor Rasha said:

"That defeat in the DRC has indeed belittled our SANDF's reputation."

Mlava Era said;

"They surrendered. Don't mislead the nation."

Mncedisi Eric said:

"On the international stage we failed, and we are weak."

Zolile Jacobs said:

"You can't admit to the nation that you failed. Even if I was in a position of authority overseeing what has happened and I had to spread the message, I'd definitely push a narrative of positivity."

Fanie Meyer said:

"Typical of them. Cannot acknowledge the truth. They say the same about their leadership."

Cyril Ramaphosa officiates handover of 14 slain SANDF soldiers

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa officiated the return of the remains of the 14 SANDF soldiers who died in the DRC. The soldiers died during an ambush attack on Goma Airport.

Ramaphosa extended his and the government's condolences during the handover ceremony. He also said he was hopeful that the summit between SADC and the East Africa Community met to attempt to resolve the conflict in the DRC.

Source: Briefly News