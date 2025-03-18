President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) decision to withdraw troops

Ramaphosa believes that the withdrawal of troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is not a sign of defeat

South Africans laughed at the president's statement, saying it clearly was a sign that the soldiers were defeated

President Cyril Ramaphosa has claimed that the withdrawal of SANDF troops from the SANDF was not a defeat but a chance for peace in the area. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

The withdrawal of South Africa’s troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) should not be seen as a defeat.

That’s according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who weighed in on the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) decision to withdraw troops from the country using a phased approach.

Troops have been deployed to the country as part of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) since 15 December 2023 to facilitate peacekeeping efforts in Eastern DRC. The troops are from South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania.

Ramaphosa explains the withdrawal of troops

Speaking about the SADC’s decision to withdraw troops, Ramaphosa said it wasn’t a sign of defeat but a necessary step towards peace in the area.

“It was decided that as a confidence-building measure, and to ensure that there is a ceasefire and that there is peace, we should withdraw,” Ramphosa said.

He added that while SADC trips decided to withdraw, all other uninvited forces should pull out as well so that negotiations for a peaceful solution could ensue.

Soldiers killed in conflict in DRC

The withdrawal comes after 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were killed in conflict with M23 rebels.

The deaths raised questions about South Africa’s presence in the country as well as the state of the SANDF. It also sparked calls for troops to be withdrawn from the country from political parties and the public.

Soldiers stationed in the DRC will finally return home, but sadly after 14 were killed. Image: Roberta Ciuccio

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about SANDF troops in the DRC

The Presidency slammed reports that Cyril Ramaphosa's mining interests are the reason for SANDF's deployment in the DRC

The SANDF announced that the remains of the soldiers killed in the DRC would be repatriated on 5 February 2025

Injured SANDF soldiers have returned home for treatment, including two pregnant soldiers

President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the remains of the 14 SANDF soldiers who died in Goma

Soldiers in the SANDF are reportedly under attack in Goma and retreating is out of the question

South Africans laugh at Ramaphosa’s assertions

Ramaphosa’s belief that the withdrawal was not a sign of defeat didn’t resonate with social media users, with many making fun of the president’s statement.

Jan de Bruin said:

“Ramasofa always trying to hide incompetence and failure.”

Thebe Kagiso added:

“It's a defeat. Those who withdraw or retreat from the battlefield are those who are defeated.”

Moshakga Mc exclaimed:

“It is an absolute defeat. Period.”

Joseph Egbodo said:

“Lol, it's clearly a sign of defeat.”

Johan Blom asked:

“Pure defeat. How many of our weapons were captured and left behind?”

Terence Cooper stated:

“You can play with political wording as much as you like Ramaphosa. The fact of the matter is that our SANDF was defeated. They are useless. Just another example of incompetence. Another ANC disaster.”

SAC orders withdrawal of troops

Briefly News previously reported that the Southern African Development Community ordered the withdrawal of troops from the DRC.

The announcement was made on 13 March 2025, over two years since troops were deployed to the area.

South Africans were relieved that soldiers were coming home but also stated that it was long overdue.

Source: Briefly News