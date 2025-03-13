The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will withdraw troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Troops were stationed in the Eastern DRC where they were battling M23 rebels in the country

South Africans were relieved that soldiers were coming home but stated that it was also long overdue

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The SADC has ordered the withdrawal of troops from the DRC. Image: Roberta Ciuccio

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers will finally be returning home from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Troops stationed in the country will be withdrawn thanks to a decision made by Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders.

The decision was made on Thursday, 13 March 2025 during a virtual meeting to discuss the conflict in the country which left 14 SANDF soldiers dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SADC leaders agree on phased withdrawal

During the meeting, the SADC decided to withdraw troops attached to the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC). The approach will be a phased withdrawal. Troops have been stationed in the country to help the DRC battle M23 rebels.

"We terminated the mandate of SAMIDRC and directed the commencement of a phased withdrawal of troops from the DRC," regional bloc leaders said on Thursday.

The SADC continued that it would find other interventions to bring peace and security to eastern DRC.

South Africans celebrate the news

Social media users were relieved that the troops were finally coming home, but some vented that it should have been done a long time ago. Others questioned what would happen to the funds that were allocated to the mission during Enoch Gondongwana’s budget speech.

Promise Malape Mohlala said:

“After R5 billion was allocated to soldiers yesterday during the budget speech? The ANC really knows how to loot.”

Piccadilly Carreras added:

“Just after losing our soldiers. I wish this decision was taken months ago.”

Sibusiso Zulu stated:

“It's been long overdue. Those who have business interests in DRC can send their security guards there.”

Rooi Truman said:

“Just a day after our government allocated billions of rands to our soldiers in DRC. What is going to happen to those billions?”

Thabo Dismental Kgomo added:

“Good decision. It is so unfortunate that SANDF has lost some of its members.”

Nokuthula Masimula stated:

“That is great. Bring our soldiers back.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News