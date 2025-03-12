Enoch Godongwana previously stated that a Value-Added Tax increase was not needed if the Social Relief of Distress grant was cut

Civil society organisations criticised the Minister of Finance for his comments, accusing him of not caring about the poor in the country

In a joint statement, organisations called on President Cyril Ramphosa to admonish the minister for his statement about the grant

Civil society organisations have blasted Enoch Godongwana for his comments about the Social Relief of Distress grant. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Enoch Godongwana has been accused of not caring about the poor following his recent statement.

Civil society organisations have criticised the Minister of Finance for his recent comments about the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant ahead of the budget speech on 12 March 2025.

During an interview with Times LIVE, the minister insisted that the Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase was necessary to fund the SRD grant.

Organisations unhappy with Godongwana’s comments

Following his statement, organisations including Black Sash, the Economic Institute for Economic Justice and #PayTheGrants criticised Godongwana for the statement. They also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reprimand the minister for his remarks.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“What Minister Godongwana’s remarks amount to is an ultimatum: Choose between cuts to basic services like health and education, a significant hike in living costs (via VAT), or the life-saving SRD grant. In each scenario, it is the poorest that are being asked to make an impossible sacrifice,” the organisations said in a joint statement.

They added that there were better and less destructive alternatives to cover the shortfall and not be detrimental to the country’s economy.

The organisations also stated that the minister was attempting to ransom the SRD grant, and the livelihoods and dignity of those who benefit from it, to force through a tax increase.

What you need to know about the budget speech

Budget speech postponed as ministers fail to agree on 2% VAT hike

Julius Malema claimed that the government had collapsed after the budget speech was postponed

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni claimed that African National Congress members objected to the VAT hike first

President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence after the 2025 Budget Speech was officially postponed

Moeletsi Mbeki weighed in on the 2% VAT hike claiming that the ANC no longer cared about the poor

South Africans reject Godongwana’s suggestion

Social media users also rejected the idea of the SRD grant being scrapped, instead suggesting ways he can save money elsewhere.

Trevor Verity said:

“Cut the number of ministers and deputies to no more than 10 of each. Currently, there are 38 ministers and, wait for it, 42 deputies. Also their salaries, cars, security etc and you will have more than enough.”

Dankie Babie added:

“Why don't you cut your cabinet? Each department has three leaders: one minister and two deputies. You are just wasting our tax because you only care for your pocket.”

Justin SA Phahlane stated:

“This is what happens when you deploy old grandfathers and grannies as ministers, just clueless and really don't know what they're doing.”

Mmamafahla A Bashanyana said:

“Cut the wasteful expenditure of politicians. That is the solution.”

Lwando Tsotsi warned:

“Crime will be high in South Africa if the SRD grant is cut.”

Julie Govender said:

“Cut the minister’s salary. You don’t need so much money to live a comfortable life.”

Economy expert weighs in on budget speech

Economy expert Maarten van Doesburgh recently spoke to Briefly News about the upcoming budget speech and what he expected from it.

Enoch Godongwana will finally deliver the 2025 Budget Speech on 12 March 2025 to the National Assembly at the Parliament Dome in Cape Town at 2 pm.

The Finance Minister has a tough task of trying to cover a shortfall without putting more strain on the economy by increasing Value-Added Tax (VAT).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News