The Southern African Development Community's military forces have begun to withdraw from the Democratic Republic of Congo

The chiefs of the different member states' militaries met at the Serena Hotel in Goma and agreed to withdraw the troops

They met with leaders of Congo and the M23 rebels who agreed to allow the SADC deployment to move freely to prepare for withdrawing troops

Military leaders in the SADC agreed to withdraw troops.

GOMA, DRC — A meeting between the military leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and M23 on 28 March 2025 has resolved that the SADC troops will be withdrawn from the region.

What did the meeting agree to?

Journalist Sophie Mokoena posted an agreement of the meeting on her @Sophie_Mokoena X account. According to the agreement, the meeting took place at the Serena Hotel in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The South African National Defence Force's Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, Zambia's Army Commander Lieutenant General Geofffrey Zyeele, the Malawian Defence Force's representative Major General Saliford Kalisha and Tanzania's Major General Ibrahim Mhona attended the meeting.

They met with Bahati Erasto, the Governor of the North Kivu province, Major General Sultni Makenga, the Congolsese Revolutionary Army (ARC) chief of defence and the ARC's deputy chief of Defence, Brigadier General Bernard Byamungu.

The military heads agreed that the SADC forces would withdraw and be granted the freedom of movement in preparation for withdrawal. SADC will also help repair the Goma International Airport to facilitate the withdrawal.

Read the X agreement here:

What you need to know about SANDF in DRC

SANDF members were buried less than a month before the withdrawal from DRC was announced.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post debate the withdrawal.

Chillies Lifasi Unyathi Mamili said:

"What an embarrassing moment for SADC. WE went to DRC to fight and destroy the M23, and now the SADC defence chiefs are having meetings with the leadership of M23."

Thabani Gabheni Moyo said:

"DRC is not a spar retreat, but a warzone. They should've known better before going there."

Tovhowani Muhanelwa said:

"What a waste of our money and resources."

Enerst Mabhikwa said:

"The truth is that they were prisoners of war and were held hostage."

Mark Sent said:

"These guys can't fight in thick forests and mountainous areas of the DRC. I saw this coming."

SADC, EAC calls for a ceasefire

