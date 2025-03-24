Two political giants in the form of former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon and former cabinet minister Lindiwe Sisulu have been touted to replace Ebrahim Rasool

Rasool touched down at the Cape Town International Airport on 23 March 2025, a week after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared him persona non grata

The Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille put Leon's name forward for the position of ambassador, while an activist group nominated Sisulu

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Lindiwe Sisulu and Tony Leon's names have been put forward to replace Ebrahim Rasool. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG —South Africans got into a hot debate after former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon and former Minister of Tourism and Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu have been pegged as preferable replacements for Ebrahim Rasool. This was after United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Rasool persona non-grata and expelled him as the ambassador to the United States on 14 March 2025.

Lindiwe Sisulu as ambassador?

According to IOL, the Activists and Citizens Forum nominated Sisulu to take over from Rasool. Sisulu is a seasoned politician and a stalwart of the African National Congress. She served as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperations for a year from 2018 to 2019 Cyril Ramaphosa sacked her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She was also the Minister of Human Settlements, Public Service and Administration and Defence under Jacob Zuma and the Minister of Housing and Intelligence under Thabo Mbeki. Sisulu is the daughter of anti-apartheid leaders Albertina and Walter Sisulu. The forum believed that Sisulu is the firm and stong leader that the ambassadorship needs to fill Rasool's vacuum.

The Activists and Citizens Forum nominated Lindiwe Sisulu to replace Ebrahim Rasool. Image: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What about Tony Leon?

The DA's Federal Chair Helen Zille, on the other hand, said during a news interview that she would prefer to see Leon as an ambassador, citing his extensive experience in diplomacy. Leon served as the leader of the first official opposition, the Democratic Party in 1994 before it merged with other parties to form the Democratic Alliance, which he led until he retired from leadership in 2007. Leon served as the country's ambassador to Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay from 2009 to 2012 under Zuma.

Zille said Leon would be suitable to fill the crucial position. She said Leon was an excellent ambassador in the past and has the skills that are top-level for the position.

What you need to know about Rasool

What did South Africans say?

South Africans on Facebook weighed in on which option was the most preferable candidate for the position.

Hulisani Nemaxwi said:

"Lindiwe is an absolute no-no. She is a disrespectful human being, particularly to the leadership intending to delegate an ambassador to the USA. Tony Leon too would not fit at all. He is anti-Palestine, anti-BRICS and anti-China."

Reuben Mohapi said:

"Lindiwe Sisulu is not fit for the job because of her arrogant behaviour and not applying her mind to certain issues."

Ardie Mabasa aid:

"Putting a DA person in the USA, you might as well give the Western Cape independence."

Marietjie Loggenberg said:

"Tony has long been in politics and has a history of integrity. Lindiwe was part of the corruption and Gupta era."

Toby Strange said:

"Tony Leon is 68 and Lindiwe Sisulu is 70 years of age. So much for the youth being the future of this country."

Experts slam Ramaphosa's foreign policy stance

In a related article, Briefly News reported that political analysts slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's stance on international relations. This was after Rasool was expelled from the United States.

Two political analysts weighed in on the matter and they slammed Ramaphosa. One accused him of pandering to the West at the expense of South Africa's sovereignty.

Source: Briefly News