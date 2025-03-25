The African National Congress's former National Executive Committee member Pule Mabe appeared in court, and his case was postponed

Mabe and his co-accused have been charged with corruption and appeared before the Palm ridge Specialised commercial Crimes Court in Ekurhuleni

He was accused of allegedly irregularly receiving a R27 million tender from the Gauteng Department of Agriculture relating to waste management

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Pule Mabe's ANC case was postponed. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI, GAUTENG — Pule Mabe, the former African National Congress National Executive Committee (ANC NEC) member, appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 25 March 2025, and his case was postponed until 17 June.

What charges is Mabe facing?

Mabe was arrested in 2024 after he and six others including his wife were implicated in a corrupt tender deal. His company, Enviro-Mobi, allegedly received a R27 million tender from the Gauteng Depaetment of Agriculture in 2016. The tender's deal stipulated that the department can only pay once the company completed 50% of the wok. It was also agreed that the company would not receive any upfront payments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, R25 million out of the R27 million was reportedly paid to Mabe's company, which was supposed to provide 200 motorised three-wheelers. At the time the money was paid, the company was still in possession of the wheelers. The defence requested that the state furnish them with more details related to the charge sheet.

ANC members and politicians arrested for corruption

The former Minister of Defence and Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was arrested for receiving tender kickbacks during her tenure as a minister

Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa was also arrested and charged with corruption after he allegedly received a bribe from an IT company

Former South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan was arrested for allegedly spending over R1 million of SAFA money to repair his image after he previously faced rape charges

South Africans hopeless

Netizens on SABC News' Facebook post were not hopeful that Mabe, or any ANC member accused of corruption, would be incarcerated.

Emile Mohare said:

"Not even a single member of the ANC can go to jail for corruption. They are all protected by a big mafia boss who is so rich that he can pay the entire court."

Sikheto Errow Minyami said;

"I see no prosecution here."

CassandraMokoena said:

"Come June, you won't even hear about this case lol."

Rangjung Yeshe Dorje Motaung said:

"They postpone these matters ad nauseam and then surreptitiously withdraw the case. We have no prosecuting authority in this country. No wonder crime is so rife at the top."

Gerrie Claassen said:

"Just another ANC thief who will get swy with corruption."

Gsvin MacGregor said:

"Postponed until forgotten like all other ANC court cases."

NDPP withdraws case against Zizi Kodwa

In another related article, Briefly News reported that the National Director of Public Prosecutions dropped the state's case against Zizi Kodwa. This was after he was arrested and faced charges of corruption.

The court heard that the NDPP decided to drop the charges against Kodwa and his co-accused Jenan Mackay, the former EOH official who allegedly bribed Kodwa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News