Former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe appeared in court alongside six others

Mabe is charged with corruption, fraud and theft in connection with a R27 million tender

Mabe has maintained his innocence and that of his wife, who was also charged with the crimes

Pule Mabe and six others have been charged with theft, fraud, and corruption in connection with a R27 million tender fraud case.

Pule Mabe has been granted bail.

The former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court alongside six other co-accused.

They face corruption, fraud, and theft charges in connection with a R27 million tender.

They have all been granted R30 000 bail, with conditions, and will appear in court again on 25 March 2025.

Who are Mabe’s co-accused?

Mabe appeared alongside six people for the crime, including his wife, Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe and business associate, Tinyiko Mahuntsi.

Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department chief director Loyiso Mkwana, as well as former department HODs Thandeka Mbassa and Matilda Gasela, are also charged.

Abdullah Mohamed Ismail, a former department chief financial officer (CFO), was also charged.

KG Media (trading as Enviro-Mobi) and Star Mass Direct (trading as Kariki Media Holdings) are also among the accused.

Why are they appearing in court?

The seven were charged in relation to a tender that the Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department awarded to Mabe’s company, Enviro-Mobi, in 2017.

The tender was for 200 three-wheeler vehicles, which were supposed to be used by waste pickers at the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

According to the advocate, only four were delivered to the department. The value of the four vehicles is R511,860, while the tender was for R27 million.

Mabe, still an ANC member, denied any wrongdoing, saying that his company successfully delivered the 200 tuk-tuks.

Mabe defends wife's involvement

Speaking outside the courtroom after he was denied bail, he once again maintained his innocence.

He also stated that his wife didn’t even know any of the co-accused, that her only crime was receiving money from him, and that it was his duty to provide for her as her husband.

Mabe also questioned who the complainant was and why they complained when nothing was wrong.

“If someone complains, there has to be an origin. They’ve got to say I am complaining because the assets are not there. There’s got to be something,” he said.

The original body that filed the complaint is reported to be the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the state’s anti-corruption and forensic investigation agency.

Zizi Kodwa steps aside from duties

Briefly News reported that Mabe is not the only ANC member to recently be charged with serious crimes.

The former Sports, Arts and Culture minister recently appeared in court after he was charged with corruption.

Kodwa has now stepped aside from his roles with the ANC’s NEC due to the party's step-aside rule for members who were charged.

