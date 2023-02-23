Former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe's R300 000 Rolex watch was allegedly stolen

He opened a case against Central Energy Fund (CEF) official Bongani Khumalo for allegedly stealing the watch at a meeting

Citizens are unsympathetic about Mabe’s missing watch, with many concerned about how he could afford the pricy item

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is up in arms following the alleged theft of his R300 000 Rolex watch.

Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe's R300 000 Rolex was allegedly stolen. Image: Fatih Erel & Dino Lloyd

Source: Getty Images

He has accused Central Energy Fund (CEF) official Bongani Khumalo of stealing the pricy item and has opened a case against him. The matter is being handled by the provincial police.

Mabe and Khumalo were at a meeting at Steyn City when he realised his watch was missing. In video footage seen by TimesLIVE, Khumalo allegedly leaned down to pick up an object, believed to be the watch, off the floor.

According to the publication, the CEF official can be seen allegedly placing the object under his arm, looking around and quickly placing it in his pocket. However, Khumalo denied any wrongdoing when Mabe approached him.

The former ANC spokesperson believes that his Rolex fell out of his pocket during the meeting. When he realised it was missing, he attempted to retrace his steps.

Khumalo’s lawyer Victor Nkwashu told SowetanLIVE that his client is co-operating with police investigations.

Citizens angered, question how Pule Mabe can afford R300k Rolex

Neville Lloyd said:

“And the rest of the country must live in poverty.”

Nathan Cheiman commented:

“Stolen money. How can a guy in politics afford a Rolex?”

Induna U Madanoni Zulu posted:

“How can a spokesperson afford a R300k watch?”

Veli Malibongwe Sinqana wrote:

“Ja ne. Just an RDP house on his wrist.”

Kgomotso 'kg' Moeketsi added:

“The ANC pays well, hey. Or? Or not?”

