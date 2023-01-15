Banyana ke Bafana hitmaker Focalistic has been accused of rocking a fake designer wristwatch

The star was called out by an Instagram page that exposes celebrities rocking fake watches

Focalistic adds to the long list of celebs like MaMkhize, Shaun Stylist and Somizi who have been accused of wearing counterfeit designer clothes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Celebrities are always the blueprint when it comes to wearing designer outfits. Many have their social media pages plastered with pictures of high-end designer clothes.

Focalistic has been accused of wearing a fake Rolex watch. Image: @focalistic.

Source: Instagram

Focalistic recently became a laughing stock on Instagram when he was called out for wearing a fake Rolex watch.

Instagram page exposes Focalistic

An Instagram page with the handle @fakewatchbuster shared a close-up picture of the star's wristwatch and said it looked like a counterfeit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

They went on to share details of why they came to the conclusion that Focalistic's watch was fake. The post read:

"@focalistic in our opinion that’s a fake Rolex Day-Date 60th anniversary ️‍♂️⌚️❌. A genuine Rolex Day-Date 60th Anniversary worth approx 50-60k Usd."

Some of the things listed to determine that the Amapiano star's watch was fake included, the wrong colour of the dial, the wrong shape and size of the crown, the wrong shape of the case and the wrong size of the date window, among others.

Social media users react to Focalistic allegedly wearing a fake watch

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many made fun of the star saying he got the wristwatch from Small Street.

@letlhodilwe said:

"Who cares about watches in this heatwave! Yho guys it is hot."

@missdime___ commented:

"we worried about electricity y’all are telling us about fake rolex Haowaaa that time he is not buying with anyone’s money !! it’s his hard earned money !"

@kb_labavia wrote:

"fake is better than nothing for the fact tht he manage to get fake rolex ke bosso ase mng le mng."

@primmycooks added:

"Fake or no fake, if it looks fine we go. Re ka lapa."

@zandilemamaore noted:

"People don’t care anymore about whose wearing fake.. The country is burning that’s what some of us care about."

@cruxificiio commented:

" As Long as the time correct."

@idioeddy said:

"Bet he bought it on Alibaba"

Emtee reveals he manages himself after scammers posed as his manager: “I don’t have a manager”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee has confirmed that he has no manager after scammers posed as his management to make quick cash from his fans.

The Manando rapper slammed the scammers on Twitter in a series of tweets. He stated that his fans and event promoters should be wary of being deceived by people using his name.

"I DO NOT HAVE A MANAGER. Stop believing people who claim to be my manager."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News