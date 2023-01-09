One old man decided to dip his watermelon into gravy and the odd food moment was caught on camera

Popular Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the footage, claiming this is an odd first for many

Some loved the idea of mixing the two while others were not about to mix fruit and gravy, ever

When you get old you earn the privilege of doing things without judgement. One mkhulu decided he was going to dip his watermelon into gravy and it has gone viral.

An old man mixed watermelon and gravy and has caused a stir on social media. Image: Popular Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

People have discovered some odd food combinations that have become popular thanks to social media. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling watermelons with a packet of gravy now thanks to this old man.

Popular Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a video of an old man at an event, casually dipping his watermelon into his gravy. The older man was living his best life, lapping up gravy with a fruit vessel.

“When you thought you have seen it all♂️”

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on the watermelon gravy combo

While this is not something you see every day, some people feel that you can only judge it once you’ve tried it… but others were not on the same page.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

“In his head ‘The food will mix in the stomach, no big deal’”

@angella_phad said:

“We learn everyday maybe its nicer like that.”

@AsekaNdaba said:

“ Nice life problems mtshana.”

@slaymagogo said:

“ I want to be like him.”

@Nomagugu_xo said:

“Wait??? Watermelon negravy?? Njyaniii?? How??”

