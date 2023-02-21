A 29-year-old woman and Eastern Cape service station manager was arrested on charges of fraud and theft

Anele Mqhathu appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and was released on a warning

The arrest left many annoyed on social media, with some saying she is a perfect candidate for the ruling party

EASTERN CAPE - A 29-year-old woman arrested for fraud and theft made her first appearance in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

A 29-year-old woman who was arrested for fraud and theft appeared in court. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Anele Mqhathu worked as a service station manager and allegedly defrauded the business of daily revenue for over three years. The service station owner contacted the Mthatha-based Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela told IOL that the Hawks investigation revealed that Mqhathu allegedly stole more than R770 000 from the garage.

The 29-year-old was released on a warning. The matter was adjourned to March 14 for copies of the docket.

Meanwhile, the team also recently arrested eight suspects for several counts of petrol card fraud.

The accused are Lindile Promise Bele, Mbingeleli Sokanyile, MfundoNomquphu, Lebona Mofoka, Gcobani Ngcana, Mzwandile Manciya, Mziwanele Tshewula and Thamsanqa Dlomo.

They appeared before the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where one was released on R5 000 bail, and the rest on warning, News24 reported.

Mzansi reacts to the 29-year-old’s arrest

Sanjay Maharaj said:

“Please also confiscate her ANC membership card with immediate effect.”

Hombile TaHora Matiwane commented:

“She must be given a solid membership into the ruling party where did she get such wisdom & experience for the post & executing this deed if guilty.”

Godfrey Goddy Mabunda wrote:

“ANC Parliamentary material this one.”

Jolakazi Qengeba Joja posted:

“Now she can apply for a better position in ANC, as she is having 3 years of experience in stealing.”

Jikaman Justo added:

“And the corrupt to the core kingpins they call cadres are roaming around off the hook, decades down the line.”

