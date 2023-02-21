ANC's Sisi Ntombela is on her way out as premier of the troubled Free State province

Ntombela's resignation comes after the ruling party recalled her from the top provincial position

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that the ruling party wanted the transition of leadership in the province to be as drama free as possible

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

BLOEMFONTEIN - Embattled Sisi Ntombela has tendered her resignation as the premier of the Free State.

Sisi Ntombela resigns as premier of Free State following recall By ANC leadership. Image: Mlungisi Louw & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the African National Congress (ANC) in the province recalled Ntombela earlier in February.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe expressed concern over the calibre of provincial and municipal government leadership.

Ntomela's resignation follows defeat in race for Free State chairperson position

Ntombela's resignation is the latest in a string of blows for the outgoing premier. Last month the embattled politician lost out on the Free State ANC chairpersonship to Cooperative Governance MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dukwana, his deputy Ketso Makume and ANC provincial deputy secretary Dubolelo Mahlatsi have been nominated to take over the reins from Ntombela, SABC News reported.

Mangaung Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana also expected to be axed

The outgoing Free State premier isn't the only person on the chopping block. The ruling party is expected to give Mangaung Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana the boot after he was recalled from the position in August 2022.

The ANC seems to be staking up the administration in a municipality that has been crippled by allegations of maladministration, mismanagement of funds, corruption and service delivery, EWN reported.

Speaking on the change in leadership in the troubled, troubled province, this party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula had this to say:

"We want a smooth process of transition. We don’t want drama because it’s unnecessary."

South Africans are pleased Sisi Ntombela will no longer be Free State premier

South Africans welcomed Ntombela's resignation, reducing her tenure in office to nothing but wasted years.

Here is what people had to say:

@LadyWhoIsBlack celebrated:

"She was useless anyways. All she did was attend funerals with her spokesperson forever taking photos of their outfits."

@lepaka1234 said:

"I for one really questioned her appointment in the first place, honestly, any leadership quality is not there. But go rest well Mama."

@teighdaking added:

"Long overdue. What a wasted tenure and years of our lives, she’s been clueless ngl"

Bloza Mositsa celebrated:

"Thank you."

@BoSeboMakena wished:

"Bye Sisi!"

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanks David Mabuza for serving SA, Mzansi is confused: “What service?”

In another story, Briefly News reported that after being raked over the coals by members of the National Assembly and Congress of Provinces, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally responded to the State of the National debate.

In closing his response, President Ramaphosa took special care to bid farewell to outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza.

The president ceremoniously raised his glass to the DP and let out a simple but effective "Cheers, DP," as the crowd applauded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News