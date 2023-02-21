Transport Minister and ANC SG Fikile Mbalula said the Minister of Electricity will only have a job as long as there is loadshedding

Mbalula clarified that the creation of the position will not change governments plan to move Eskom to the energy departments control

South Africans believe that creating a position just to end loadshedding would not motivate the electricity minister to end the energy crisis

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister and African National Congress Secretary-General said the Presidency's electricity minister would not exist forever.

Fikile Mbalula assured SA will only have an electricity minister while there is loadshedding but South Africans are doubtful. Image: DAVID HARRISON & Alet Pretorius

Mbalula sought to assure South Africans that the country would only have an electricity minister until SA's energy crisis had been sorted out.

The ANC SG described the creation of the position as a necessary intervention that would by no means undermine the party's resolution to move state-owned enterprises to their respective policy departments, TimesLIVE reported.

Both Mbalula and Energy Minster Gwede Mantashe described the electricity minister's position as a project manager to manage the crisis when clarifying what the minister would do.

Kgosientso Ramokgopa pegged as a favourite for the electricity minister position

South Africans have been waiting patiently to see who would be appointed as the nation's Minister of Electricity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been tight-lipped on details about the position since he announced the creation of the position during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February.

There is speculation, however, that Ramaphosa has set his sights on the head of infrastructure in the Presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, to fill the position, EWN reported.

South Africans slam creation of electricity minister position

South Africans did not receive Mbalula's assurance about the electricity manager position, claiming it was a poor motivator to get the job done.

Below are some reactions:

@NHI_a_Must claimed:

"If the job ends when loadshedding ends, then Electricity Minister won't end loadshedding. Job security."

@PatrickNicholl3 chimed:

"Why don’t they fire one of their useless ministers and replace them with a competent one? “WOW” that would make a necessary intervention."

@LandOfBlackOuts asked:

"Did CR appoint Casper coz we have yet to see or hear?"

@stony_steen quizzed:

"So it’s a job for life?"

@IanPric54853387 added:

"So the new electricity minister is expected to work him /her out of a job. Great motivation."

@llutladi said:

"We were told loadshedding is temporary but necessary and now is a norm. South Africans must stand up and remove the ANC permanently."

@mulalo263

"What's the role of the energy ministry, if we gonna have electricity minister, we are being played."

