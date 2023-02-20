President Cyril Ramaphosa is still silent on who SA's electricity minister will be, but rumour has it that Professor Kgosientso Ramokgopa will take up the post

Ramaphosa announced during his Sona that the position would be created to monitor progress on solving SA's energy crisis

The Democratic Alliance claims that the electricity minister position will cost SA taxpayers at least R34 million

PRETORIA - The rumour mill has been churning and it seems that the head of infrastructure in the Presidency, Professor Kgosientso Ramokgopa, will be South Africa's new electricity minister.

The Presidency's head of infrastructure, Kgosiensto Ramakgopa, is allegedly pegged to be SA's New Minister of Electricity. Image: Mlungisi Louw & Craig Nieuwenhuizen

Source: Getty Images

Ramokgopa's appointment as the energy minister is still speculation as President Cyril Ramaphosa is still mum on who he favours for the new position.

Cyril Ramaphosa announces creation of electricity minister position during Sona

President Ramaphosa announced that he would create the Minister of Electricity position during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 9 February.

The electricity minister will be tasked with monitoring the progress of ending South Africa's deepening energy crisis, EWN reported.

The Democratic Alliance opposes the appointment of a new electricity minister and has warned that creating the new post will cost taxpayers at least R37 million.

Who is Kggosientso Ramokgopa?

Ramokgopa is currently the head of infrastructure in the Presidency and is the former mayor of the City of Tshwane.

According to My Broadband, Ramokgopa also has a BSc degree in electrical engineering and a PhD in public affairs.

The infrastructure head recently penned a paper lamenting SA's critical infrastructure and criticised South Africa's energy crisis.

Ramokgopa wrote:

“The country’s inability to provide sustainable and reliable sources of power has long posed an immediate risk, with the situation drastically deteriorating on a daily basis.”

South Africans debate when the electricity minister will be appointed and who it will be

South Africans are speculating why Ramaphosa is staying silent on who the electricity minister will be and why the president is taking so long to appoint someone.

Below are some comments:

@Gamede_SC said:

"Give him space, vho Matamela is still applying his mind. Let's give him four months bakithi!"

@TshokiModise speculated:

I" think he was coerced into taking this infamous decision. He's always at pains trying to explain what the exact role of this "electricity minister" will be."

@HVanDerMeulen3 claimed:

"'Blackie Swart' would be a good candidate... Highly qualified electrician..."

@mswanepoel123 commented:

"At this stage (6) we don't need a minister we need a miracle!"

@Goddfrrey gambled:

"Sihle Zikalala for a R50 wager."

@Linda80221590 suggested:

"He must appoint a cable thief."

