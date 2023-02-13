Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has angered South Africans with his latest crack at humour

Mbalula posted a photoshopped picture of himself poking fun at the appointment of a Minister of Electricity

Many South Africans shared their disapproval of Mbalula's bad joke and said that they felt insulted

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's recent joke about the appointment of a Minister of Electricity has left a sour taste in people's mouths.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula was lambasted on social media for making a joke about the appointment of a Minister of Electricity. Images: Frennie Shivambu & Maca and Naca

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula shared a photoshopped image of himself holding two electrical wires and looking dishevelled on his Twitter page.

The picture had the words "Minister of Electricity?" and Mbalula laughed off the image by captioning the post saying "Ndimlo," which means, "It's me."

Mbalula clearly found the image hilarious since he added five laughing emojis to his caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans call Mbalula out for sharing a bad joke on Twitter

South Africans were not as amused as Mbalula at the Minister of Electricity joke. Many people were angered that the Transport Minister made a joke about the country's energy crisis and felt that he could not "read the room".

Here are some comments:

@TMNLMNKRL said:

"Yoh my man, you still trying to crack jokes? Read the room, man, yeses!"

@Justin6284 said:

"It's ridiculous that this is a joke to you, is that how you and the comrades are treating this?"

@gp_mudzunga said:

"A sane citizen who is in touch with reality wouldn't find this funny, maybe I'm too sensitive."

@Collen_KM said:

"This is not only an insult to the South African citizens but it is an insult to me, Fikile! You are insulting me."

@mashabelane said:

"You’ll make fun of the whole electricity mess because you don’t experience loadshedding."

@ThaRealHercules said:

"That time some of us viewed this in loadshedding, watching a leader make fun of the crisis we are in. This leaves a sour taste."

Fikile Mbalula says Minister of Electricity will be a project manager

A day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of a Minister of Electricity in response to the country's energy crisis, Mbalula told the media that the new minister would be a project manager focused on resolving the energy crisis.

According to JacarandaFM, the ANC secretary-general explained that the new minister would not get a deputy and they would serve as Ramaphosa's eyes at Eskom.

Mbalula added that Eskom would be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The Transport Minister also assured the country that the ANC is fully behind Ramaphosa's interventions to solve the energy crisis.

Sona 2023: South Africans call for Minister of Potholes following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that he'll appoint a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency sparked strong reactions.

During Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 9 February, he said the new minister would assume full responsibility for dealing with the electricity crisis, including the National Energy Crisis Committee’s work.

The president’s move turned heads, with many unsure if the country needs an electricity minister. Some citizens took to social media to ridicule the move, with many saying a Minister of Potholes position will be created next.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News