President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that he will be appointing a Minister of Electricity has Mzansi tickled

Ramaphosa said the new minister will assume full responsibility for dealing with the electricity crisis, leaving many confused

Since his announcement, social media users believe that a Minister of Potholes post should also be created

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that he'll be appointing a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency sparked strong reactions.

Citizens are joking that President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon appoint a Minister of Potholes. Image: Stock image & Esa Alexander

Source: Getty Images

During Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 9 February, he said the new minister will assume full responsibility for dealing with the electricity crisis, including the National Energy Crisis Committee’s work.

The president’s move turned heads, with many unsure if the country needs an electricity minister. Some citizens took to social media to ridicule the move, with many saying a Minister of Potholes position will be created next.

Following the State of the Nation Address, Minister of Potholes has been on the top of trending lists, leaving citizens in stitches.

Mzansi calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Minister of Potholes

@LuckyGordy said:

“Can we get a Minister of Potholes and a Minister of Railways too please, because the Minister of Transport isn’t coping either...”

@_StormHaze posted:

“This is ridiculous. Appoint a Minister of Potholes while you’re at it. Better yet, a Minister of Unemployment.”

@AfricaisBlack wrote:

“Ramaphosa is a pathetic liar. When he took office, he said he would reduce the number of ministers. Where will the salary of the Electricity Minister come from? Ramaphosa must be removed before we find ourselves with a Minister of Potholes and Sewers.”

@Ontwrigter commented:

“The Minister of Electricity thing is so ridiculous. I want a Minister of Potholes as well.”

Minister of Public Enterprises remains in power

Despite announcing the need for a Minister of Electricity, Ramaphosa also announced that the Minister of Public Enterprises would remain a shareholder representative of Eskom.

According to eNCA, the Public Enterprises Minister will steer the restructuring of the power utility. Ramaphosa also announced a state of disaster to deal with the country’s ongoing electricity crisis. The State of Disaster was effected immediately.

Sona2023: President Cyril Ramaphosa declares a national state of disaster, appoints minister of electricity

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the 2023 Sona by outlining his plans to deal with Eskom’s energy crisis and loadshedding.

The president finally got a word in after the Economic Freedom Fighters disrupted proceedings at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night, 9 February.

Ramaphosa officially declared a national state of disaster to help the government deal with the energy crisis and end loadshedding in a couple of months, according to News24.

Source: Briefly News