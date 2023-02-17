More than 716 000 graduates from tertiary institutions had applied for the R350 SRD grant by the end of January

Sassa's executive manager of grant admission, Brenton van Vrede, said the number was graduates applying for the R350 grant is an indication of the state of SA's economy

South Africans are floored that so many graduates cannot find jobs to support themselves financially

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) received more than 716 000 applications from graduates for the social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

The scores of graduates who applied for the R350 grant by the end of January are a stark reminder of how bad South Africa's unemployment problem has become.

The number of applications from tertiary graduates increased by over 116 000 compared to how many former students applied in August 2022.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu revealed the startling figure during a parliamentary portfolio meeting on Wednesday, 15 February, TimesLIVE reported.

SASSA executive says graduate application for SRD grant highlights the state of SA's economy

The executive manager of grant administration at Sassa, Brenton van Vrede, said the fact that graduates are unable to find employment and require financial support was highly concerning.

Speaking on Power Fm, Van Vrede said the rise in applications from graduates indicates the state of SA's economy and the mismatch between the labour market and the skills available in the country.

South Africans cannot come to terms with how lousy unemployment has become in SA

South Africans said government and the education system should empower the youth to create jobs to address the unemployment crisis.

Below are some remarks:

@ms_tourist commented:

"Things are bad."

@Abel77292576 criticised:

"I blame the education system of South Africa, these people should be able to create jobs not them asking someone to create jobs for them."

@MpheniMulayo said:

"In a normal society, they should be working and paying taxes but ke."

@pete_carswell asked:

"Youth unemployment is a problem, and made worse by general unemployment - so there aren’t any ‘filler’ jobs for graduates?"

@PholoMakhafola warned:

"This is a ticking-time bomb."

@nelsonkatleho added:

"Imagine if all those graduates voted against the ANC."

@Mr_Adrea complained:

"South Africa is going 6 feet underground, everything is messed up."

