Accused number three in the murder trial of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is heading back to the North Gauteng High Court

Mthobisi Mncube has terminated the services of Attorney TT Thobane and is looking for replacement legal services from the High Court

The Senzo Meyiwas murder trial was postponed in November last year when accused number one and two terminated Thabane's services

PRETORIA - Accused number three in the prolonged Senzo Meyiwa murder trial appeared in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday morning, 20 February.

Accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder approached the North Gauteng High Court to have his new lawyer sworn in.

Source: UGC

Mthobisi Mncube has approached the court to get a new lawyer to replace attorney TT Thobane.

Mncube and four others are accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain and beloved soccer player Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus in 2014.

According to Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Mncube's new legal representative will be put on record at the High Court, SABC News reported.

Mahanjana said the new representative would be given access to copies of the docket and transcript to ensure they are all caught up when the trial resumes in May.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial postponed accommodating new legal representative of accused 1 and 2

Thobane was also the legal representative for accused number one and two, Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibaya.

The pair terminated the attorney's services in November 2022 in favour of the legal counsel of Sipho Ramosepele, EWN reported.

The North Gauteng High Court postponed the case, which has been subject to many delays, to allow Ramosepele the opportunity to familiarise himself with the matter.

South Africans believe accused's lawyer switch is yet another delay tactic

Citizens are already frustrated with how long the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is taking and have slammed Mncube for using another delay tactic by switching lawyers.

Here are some comments:

@TshokiB said:

"Ja no, This trail will go on for years. So currently we will have four advocates taking the platform."

@TshegoRatsoana complained:

"Can't keep up anymore with this case."

@iii_khumalo claimed:

"This is another delaying tactic as the new lawyer will want more time to consider the record so far and come up with his own strategy."

@DineoMotsepa added:

"We waiting for May, they better not play with us after such a long wait."

Former advocate Teffo implicates Bheki Cele in Senzo Meyiwa trial failure, Mzansi agrees: “Mafia state”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that former advocate Malesela Teffo has opened a case against Police Minister Bheki Cele for defeating the ends of justice in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The controversial lawyer claimed that Cele held a meeting in 2020 to compromise the high-profile court case. In the affidavit, Teffo alleged that the meeting in Cape Town occurred from 20 November to 22 November 2020 at the parliamentary precinct.

He said his sources informed him that the meeting’s agenda was to deliberate about compromising the case proceedings. The former advocate claimed that accused number five, Sifiso Ntuli, agreed to plead guilty to Meyiwa’s murder.

