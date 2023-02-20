Former advocate Malesela Teffo threw a spanner into the works in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa

The controversial lawyer opened a case against Police Minister Bheki Cele for defeating the ends of justice in the trial

Teffo claimed that Cele met with accused number five, Sifiso Ntuli, who agreed to plead guilty to Meyiwa’s murder

JOHANNESBURG - Former advocate Malesela Teffo has opened a case against Police Minister Bheki Cele for defeating the ends of justice in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The controversial lawyer claimed that Cele held a meeting in 2020 with the intention of compromising the high-profile court case. In the affidavit, Teffo alleged that the meeting in Cape Town took place from 20 November to 22 November 2020 at the parliamentary precinct.

He said his sources informed him that the meeting’s agenda was to deliberate about compromising the case proceedings. The former advocate claimed that accused number five, Sifiso Ntuli, agreed to plead guilty to Meyiwa’s murder, according to News24.

Teffo further claimed that Ntuli would have implicated the four other accused after pleading guilty. In the statement, he also said that it was common cause to him that Cele was complicit in the matter.

Ntuli is among the five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana player. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are also on trial for the 2014 murder at the family home of Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The men face numerous charges, including, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and the possession of ammunition. According to the Daily Maverick, the accused have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mzansi reacts to former advocate Malesela Teffo’s claims

@MthabineJustice said:

“Bheki must just resign! This case took the little respect many of us had for him! Forget Teffo’s extremes! The man can’t be trusted, and this has nothing to do with his LV scarfs.”

@MhlengiNombeko commented:

“They frustrated and undermined Teffo so that he could react when he does then they said he is unprofessional, You can’t be professional in a mafia, criminal bloated state.”

@Charlie62397902 added:

“There’s no place for honourable people in SA, the ANC has seen to that.”

