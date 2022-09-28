The former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to make a court appearance

Malesela Teffo will appear on charges related to assault, fraud, corruption, trespassing and contempt of court

This follows the application by the Legal Practice Counsel that saw him struck off the advocate roll

JOHANNESBURG - The former defence lawyer for four of the five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder, Malesela Teffo, is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 28 September.

Former Advocate Malesela Teffo is expected to appear before the Johannesburg High Court. Image: Stock image & @AdvoBarryRoux

He will appear on charges related to assault, fraud, corruption, trespassing and contempt of court.

Teffo was arrested on live television following the adjournment of the Meyiwa trial earlier this year.

The former advocate was struck off the roll after the Legal Practice Counsel brought an application before the High Court in Pretoria.

According to SABC News, the council received several complaints against Teffo that pre-dated the much-publicised court case.

The court found that Teffo lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty, and integrity. He applied for a recission application to reverse his removal as an advocate.

Teffo can also no longer hold any legal role, including being a watching brief in the Meyiwa murder trial, News24 reported.

Mzansi reacts to Teffo’s court appearance:

Lolo Makgatho said:

“His methods are very unconventional and controversial but I believe this man knows things many of us don’t.”

Gesh-line Cassius commented:

“They must just postpone his cases until he’s 90 years old like others.”

Siyathemba Makapela added:

“At least now we all know there is a second docket in Senzo’s case. If it wasn’t for him I doubt that we would be told.”

