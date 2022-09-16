The former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been barred from the roll of advocates

Malesela Teffo, who often the centre of controversy in the courtroom, can no longer practice law

The news has sent Mzansi into a frenzy with many saying the punishment was too unnecessary and harsh

PRETORIA - Malesela Teffo’s outlandish behaviour has cost him dearly.

The former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been barred from the roll of advocates.

Teffo, who was once praised for his legal work, can no longer practise law, according to News24.

His disbarment has sent Mzansi into a frenzy, with many people shocked by the news.

Throughout the highly publicized trial, Teffo seemingly let fame get to his head and was often the centre of controversy in the courtroom.

Many believe the decision was unnecessary and a major blow to the former advocate’s career.

Briefly News compiled some of Mzansi’s reactions to Teffo’s disbarment:

@Thabiso_T_ said:

“No this is wrong, there must be a better sanction for Adv Teffo than taking away his profession he worked for so many years just like that. That’s not Justice. He must be fined and suspended for a certain period. In law, we are taught about Ubuntu principles.”

@ThingzzLaOnly commented:

“People are going to be mourning for Adv Teffo and citing theories. Truth is, no one destroyed that guy’s career but himself. He could not control himself following the public hype. He decided to ride on that hype wave and saw this case to be about him.”

@Callertunics wrote:

“The decision to bar Adv. Teffo might have been taken on the basis of a personal vendetta.”

@Truthte83602973 posted:

“South Africans will never forget Teffo, he did what he had to do.”

@Urbaniologist1 stated:

“This is not fair to #Teffo!!! You can argue otherwise but ripping off a man like this is so inhumane. Teffo must get good lawyers to appeal this decision.”

