Floyd Shivambu, the Economic Freedom Fighters' deputy, believes that Malesela Teffo has no one to blame for his disbarment but himself

Taking to social media, Shivambu stated that the disgraced advocate should take the opportunity to self-reflect

South Africans are not happy with Shivambu's take on what happened to Teffo and say he should not rejoice at a black's man downfall

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu has weighed on the Gauteng High Court's decision to disbar Malesela Teffo and strip him of his title.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu called on disgraced advocate Malesela Teffo to self-reflect after he was disbarred. Images: Phill Magakoe & @GetrudeM

On Friday, 16 September, Judge Justice Nyathi and acting judge Thembi Bokako ruled in favour of the Legal Practitioners Council(LPC) after 22 complaints were laid against Teffo. They ordered that Teffo should be struck off the roll of legal practitioners.

Shivambu shared a clip of the judges handing down the ruling on social media and said the former advocate has no one to blame but himself and needs to take this an opportunity to self-reflect. reports TimesLIVE.

Shivambu wrote:

"Mr. Teffo caused his own problems: he must use this opportunity to self-reflect and perhaps consider a different career path! His temperament is not suitable for the legal profession."

Teffo was accused of misbehaving in court and being disrespectful to judges. Teffo's clients have also complained that the former advocate took their money and refused to render services.

Some of the complaints against Teffo date back to 2015 and include intimidation of clients, fraud, corruption and misappropriation of clients' funds.

According to EWN, Teffo's professional accounts will be handled by a court-appointed curator, and he is also expected to hand over all his qualifications.

South Africans weigh in on Shivambu's comments

Some South Africans feel that Shivambu should not be in favour of Teffo's downfall and that disgraced advocate should have been given more grace.

@Simply_Fulu said:

"Why was there an urgency to remove him? Why can’t he be suspended until he gives reasons why he shouldn’t be struck off? There is always an urgency to punish black professionals. Dr Death is still free after many years. Did the Accountants at KPMG get deregistered at SAICA?"

@matlalamalwela said:

"Much as I agree with the DP, I also suspect this may be used to indirectly intimidate those whom the establishment disagrees with, like Adv Dali Mpofu, I can almost certainly guarantee you that there’s gonna be a similar attempt on the people's advocate very soon."

@MorosiMokatsane said:

"Teffo is from school. He's the kind of guy who doesn't want to waste time and energy on the obvious. He loses his temper. I don't blame him, in fact, I would have done the same."

