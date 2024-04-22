A KwaZulu-Natal man is behind bars after the search of his home uncovered police uniforms, firearms and ammunition

Mohammed Ebrahim Ismail is expected to apply for bail at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 26 April 2024

The guns recovered by the police were sent for ballistic testing to find out if they were used in any crime in the country

Westville man found with a cache of firearms

The police arrested Mohammed Ebrahim Ismail after a search of his Westville home uncovered the uniforms along with firearms and ammunition on 18 April 2024.

The SAPS said the weapons found include a semi-automatic rifle, three 9mm pistols, a .38 special revolver and 240 various live rounds of ammunition.

The Hawks’ Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo told IOL that the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit members ran the search and seizure operation at Ismail’s residence.

Mhlongo added that the guns were taken for ballistic testing to find out if they were used in any crime.

Ismail appeared in court on 19 April 2024 and was remanded in custody pending his formal bail application.

South Africans react to Ismael’s arrest

Many netizens were curious about how Ismael got hold of police uniforms.

@RNaidoo pondered:

“ I wonder if they are selling these uniforms on Wish? Looks like every Tom, Dick & Harry has one. ♂️”

@demidashgod7 asked:

“Some officers don't have bulletproof vests, and Mohammed has a brand new one?”

@TieOnto commented:

“How many of these uniforms are in the hands of criminals?!”

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

“May all the law enforcement officers work as hard as KZN officers ♀️”

@PostiveImpact89 added:

“KZN seems to be the only place where there [are] some arrests happening.”

