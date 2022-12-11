The Department of Health has rubbished reports making rounds on social media that there is a new Covid-19 variant

The fake message which is being attributed to the department is calling on South Africans to wear face masks due to the variant

The department issued a statement stating that the message is fake and aimed at causing unnecessary panic

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Department of Health has issued a statement addressing a message circulating online stating that there is a new Covid-19 variant.

The Department of Health has rubbished reports of a new Covid-19 variant. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The message tells South Africans to take caution and start wearing face masks because the variant is deadly.

According to News24, department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the message is only coined to cause unnecessary panic among citizens. The statement read:

"The department would like to dismiss this as fake news by faceless sources whose sole intention is to create unnecessary panic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"The fact of the matter is, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a notification in October this year on the Omicron sublineages BQ.1 and XBB, detected around the world as part of ongoing work to track variants by the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).

"The role of the TAG-VE is to alert WHO if a variant that can cause more severe disease, or lead to large epidemic waves causing increased burden to the healthcare system, is emerging and likely to pose a significant threat."

The department further noted that they are working tirelessly to continue to monitor all Covid-19 lineages. A statement issued on the department's Twitter page stated that 86 new deaths were been reported on 8 December 2022 bringing the total to 102 550 deaths.

"As of 7 December, the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 4 042 912 with 1 761 new cases reported. 86 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 102 550 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3 930 985 with a recovery rate of 97,2%."

Zondo calls for the end of corruption during keynote speech, SA not moved by his words: “What a joke”

In more news, Briefly News also reported that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo gave a speech at UNISA on the second day of commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day.

The judge said corruption in South Africa has prevented citizens from accessing crucial services to improve their lives.

Zondo highlighted state-owned enterprises like Prasa that have been ravaged by corruption and maladministration, reported SABCNews.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News