The DA's leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga, has slammed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for failing residents in the province

Msimanga was delivering his party "Real State of the Province Address" ahead of the official Sopa on Monday, 20 February

The DA provincial leader said that if voters gave the opposition party a chance, the DA would clean up Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Allince's Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, has taken aim at the province's Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

DA Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga criticised Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for not delivering on promises made to residents of Gauteng. Image: OJ Koloti & Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Following his party's tradition, Msimanga delivered The DA's "Real State of the Province Address" at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Thursday, 16 February. Msimanga's address preempts Lesufi's State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Monday, 20 February.

In his speech, the DA Gauteng leader went through the promises the ANC-led government made with a fine-toothed comb and took it upon himself to pinpoint how Lesufi had failed to deliver on every single one of them.

Solly Msimanga calls Panyza Lesufi's provincial government out for failing Gauteng residents

Msimanga said the Gauteng premier would tell the country about all the projects his government has undertaken in the Sopa, but the DA Gauteng leader said they would all be lies.

Msimanga called the Gauteng government out for failing on several service delivery promises across departments, and mentioned a few for good measure.

Among the provincial governments, failures are the health department's inability to pay service providers on time and renovate state hospitals.

Msimanga also highlighted how Gauteng's cooperative governance and traditional affairs department had yet to turn around SA's worst-run municipality, Emfuleni.

Solly Msimanga promises DA will do a better job governing Gauteng

Minsimanga went on to list other failures but soon pivoted to how if voters just gave the DA a chance, it would clean up the province, News24 reported.

He said the opposition party would also find a solution to loadshedding by sourcing electricity from independent power producers like his party is doing in the Western Cape.

Source: Briefly News