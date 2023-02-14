DA leader John Steenhuisen has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership at the helm of South African

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa's administration was worse than that of his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma

The DA leader was participating in the debate of Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address when he made the comment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has reduced President Cyril Ramaphosa's tenure as head of state of South Africa to "five disastrous years".

John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa has been the architect of five disastrous years of leadership. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Carl Court

Source: Getty Images

Steenhusisen was addressing members of Parliament during the debate of Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the Cape Town City Hall on Tuesday, 14 February, News24 reported.

The DA leader said Ramaphosa's administration had been worse than his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma's reign.

Steenhuisen reminded the president that he once described Zuma's administration as nine wasted years and added that South Africa had suffered just as many losses in the five years that Ramaphosa has been president, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The leader of the blue party said:

"To quote one of the ANC’s favourite thinkers, Karl Marx, history repeats itself. First as tragedy, and then as fuss and that is exactly what you have brought on South Africa.”

South Africans are divided by Steenhuisen's claims against Ramaphosa

Some citizens believe the DA leader's observations of Ramaphosa are spot on, while others claim Steenhuisen is way off base.

Below are some comments:

@JoshKleyn1999 claimed:

"Steenhuisen is becoming more irrelevant day by day."

@Motsama13151927 joked:

"How can five be far worse than nine or maybe it’s Mathematics in Afrikaans?"

@bubezi25feb1952 exclaimed:

"Ramaphosa is the worst and most useless president in the history of the country. A total disgrace to the position of president of the country."

Presidennde Victa Muthego agreed:

"True president Zuma was better than Mr Ramaphosa."

Eddy Motsepe commented:

"Similarly, Ramaphosa took over when things have gone haywire!"

Blankii Mabundaa stated:

"Zuma was the worst president in the history of this country, and can not be disputed."

Tshepo Mak said:

"These opposition parties must start telling South Africans what they will do for the country, not spend much of their time criticising."

Sona debate 2023: EFF submits motion of no confidence in national speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters members are settling scores after being kicked out of Parliament at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 9 February.

During the Sona debate, EFF leader Julius Malema announced that the party had filed a motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for throwing the Red Berets out.

Chaos erupted at the Sona when President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to deliver his speech to the country. The EFF would not allow Ramaphosa to speak because of the Independent Panel's Section 89 report regarding the Phala Phala farm theft.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News