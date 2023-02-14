EFF leader Julius Malema says his party plans to file a motion of no confidence in Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The party is unhappy with the Speaker's choice of words for calling EFF members animals after they disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech

South Africans were most annoyed at the EFF leader for participating in the Station of Nation Address debate because the party was kicked out

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters members are settling scores after being kicked out of Parliament at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 9 February.

EFF leader Julius Malema participated in the Sona debate despite getting kicked out before President Cyril Ramaphosa could deliver his speech. Images: @ParliamentofRSA & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

During the Sona debate, EFF leader Julius Malema announced that the party had filed a motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for throwing the Red Berets out.

EFF disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona speech

Chaos erupted at the Sona when President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to deliver his speech to the country. The EFF would not allow Ramaphosa to speak because of the Independent Panel's Section 89 report regarding the Phala Phala farm theft.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Malema stated at the Sona debate that Mapisa-Nqakula was not fit to hold the Speaker position because of her conduct at Sona, according to The Citizen.

"The misconduct of the Speaker on 9 February 2023, has disqualified her as a legitimate Speaker of Parliament," said Malema.

The Red Berets leader added that the Speaker violated the constitution by calling EFF members "animals". Malema also stated that Mapisa-Nqakula violated the National Assembly rules by allowing police officers to enter Parliament chambers and kick the EFF out.

Julius Malema slams government over R350 grant commitment

After getting the EFF's grievances out of the way, Malema called the president out for extending the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant for another year.

In a clip shared by the EFF, Malema stated that no one could survive on R350 or R450 per month, especially with the rising cost of living.

"The fact is that South Africa has close to 20 million people who depend on social grants, and it's not a cause for celebration. Particularly viewed from the fact that even these social grants do not alleviate poverty," said Malema.

Malema added that the form of social assistance offered by the government has not been impactful in reducing poverty because the current government is incapable of taking people out of poverty.

South Africans question why the EFF is at the Sona debate

South Africans challenged the EFF's presence in Parliament to debate Ramaphosa's address. Some people seemed puzzled to see Malema stand behind the podium because his party never got to hear the president's speech.

Here are some comments:

@Murende24638476 said:

"Why is he debating because he was not part of Sona, he was not supposed to be allowed to debate."

@FsTebza said:

"It should be hearsay, a kere they were not part of parliament during Sona... So Makgorometsa Julius Malema is right... EFF is debating based on hearsay."

@Mavonambhova said:

"Yes, indeed it was hearsay because he was chased out of the Sona."

@Khozakzd said:

"The disgusting thing about your motion of no confidence against the speaker is that those wearing red overalls hooligans will want ANC MPs to support them."

@bthsmart said:

"EFF are SUCH a waste of space in Parliament. Imagine if those seats were taken by people with brains for solutions and policy, not by protest organisers and hired thugs."

Sona 2023: Julius Malema stands by EFF disruptions, says President Ramaphosa was never under physical threat

Briefly News previously reported that the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, stood by his party's actions during the State of the Nation Address on 9 February.

Making good on its promises, the Red Berets disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address before the president was even through the welcoming address. The party prevented Ramaphosa from delivering his speech for 30 minutes.

The disruptions escalated, and party members stormed the podium while Ramaphosa was still on stage. The public has been in an uproar since the incident, but Malema insists that his members did not pose a physical threat to President Ramaphosa, IOL reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News