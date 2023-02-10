EFF leader Julius Malema says that party members did not intend to physically harm President Cyril Ramaphosa when they stormed the stage

The Red Berets were thrown out of Cape Town City Hall after they continually disrupted the Sona on 9 February

Malema says the way the EFF was treated during the Sona was evidence that South Africa had become a dictatorship

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, stood by his party's actions during the State of the Nation Address on 9 February.

EFF leader Julius Malema said his party meant no harm when it stormed the stage during the Sona. Image: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Making good on its promise, the Reb Berets disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address before the president through the welcoming address. The party prevented Ramaphos from delivering his speech for 30 minutes.

The disruptions escalated, and party members stormed the podium while Ramaphosa was still on stage. The public has been in an uproar since the incident, but Malema insists that his members did not pose a physical threat to President Ramaphosa, IOL reported.

Malema protests the treatment of his party members during the Sona

Security services forcibly removed Malema and scores of other EFF MPs from Cape Town City Hall after their disruptive behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Red Beret leader took exception to how his party members were treated, complaining that South Africa was becoming a dictatorship all in the name of protecting Ramaphosa, News24 reported.

Malema also wasn't pleased with how the EFF was addressed by the speaker of parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, when she allegedly called them animals.

The angry EFF leader said Mapisa-Nqakula had declared war with the EFF and vowed to report the speaker to the rules committee of parliament.

South Africans disagree with Malema's claims that the EFF posed no threat to President Ramaphosa

South Africans are convinced that the EFF attempted to intimidate the President of South Africa.

Below are some reactions:

@AsISeeIt22 asked:

"So what were they planning on doing after charging on stage? Give him a lap dance?"

@LB60967736 slammed:

"Barbaric thugs."

@chrisfvz claimed:

"They were attempting to injure or kill a head of state. That is insurrection. The EFF should be declared a terrorist organisation."

@frosty651 commented:

"In any other country they would have been shot, only in South Africa do we allow thugs to play the victim."

@Zapper88701808 questioned:

"Did they feel intimidated when the security forces approach them? Clown."

@JanGlas14 said:

"You the EFF are terrorists and should be banned and declared terrorists. I agree Ramaphosa and ANC are useless. But I don't give you the right to storm the President in parliament."

@qveeden questioned:

"When are EFF members going to be charged with public violence."

Sona 2023: South Africans call for Minister of potholes following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address

In a related story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that he'll be appointing a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency sparked strong reactions.

During Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 9 February, he said the new minister would assume full responsibility for dealing with the electricity crisis, including the National Energy Crisis Committee’s work.

The president’s move turned heads, with many unsure if the country needed an electricity minister. Some citizens took to social media to ridicule the move, with many saying Ramaphosa will create a Minister of Potholes position next.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News