Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema said South Africans are grateful for the party’s existence

After EFF Members of Parliament were forced out, Malema said they would go down in history as freedom fighters

South Africans expressed anger over the Red Berets’ behaviour, with many saying Malema is misleading them

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema praised the party’s Members of Parliament for standing up for the country.

Members of the EFF were forced out of City Hall for disrupting the State of the Nation Address. Image: Esa Alexander

Source: Getty Images

Malema addressed the MPs after being kicked out of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 9 February. EFF members rushed the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa was seated in City Hall, leaving many outraged.

The Red Berets leader told the MPs that many South Africans were grateful to the party for demanding accountability. He said that while many people may not acknowledge the party, history will remember EFF as this generation’s freedom fighters, according to SowetanLIVE.

Malema said it was the party’s responsibility to raise citizens’ dissatisfaction, which it did at the Sona “unashamedly” and proudly.

Mzansi disagrees with Julius Malema’s remarks

@altaaf_essa said:

“When the first red beret stepped on the stage with a wild look and urgency, I genuinely thought we were about to witness an assassination attempt. Scary stuff. Rather safe than sorry.”

@MokuenaDudley commented:

“Deeper and deeper we sink into the abyss... where will it end fail state maybe. We need a miracle to save us from these current politicians.”

@psychosisLiz posted:

“South Africans are grateful we exist. Wait what? What drugs is he even on?”

@theresiawysoke1 wrote:

“Malema is patting himself on the back, for the childish disruption of parliament. Whoopy do!”

@Dee0015_ added:

“Malema is misleading everyone including his party.”

EFF calls for apology after being removed by City Hall

Meanwhile, the EFF called for National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to apologise to the party within 48 hours or face legal action. The party said it would also table a motion of no confidence in her for ordering members to be forcefully removed.

Malema said that the speaker’s response was an overreaction and that he posed no threat to President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to EWN, he also said that having armed officers in Parliament was a threat to democracy.

The political party said its members were assaulted in Parliament by a mixture of law enforcement agencies who entered the chambers without being called by the Speaker of National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

"The scenes in Parliament today are reflective of the kind of Presidency Ramaphosa leads. It is one of the suppression of democratic debate, abuse of state organs and law enforcement agencies to undermine accountability and unrepentant violence."

