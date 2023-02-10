Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee wants party members to obtain their matric certificates

The Department of Basic Education extended the closing date for the registration of the May/June exams to Monday, 20 February

EFF leader Julius Malema also recently urged members to return to school and said leaders should at least hold a matric qualification

JOHANNESBURG - Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has encouraged party members to get their matric certificates.

Godrich Gardee urged EFF members to register to write their matric exams. Image: Phill Magakoe & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the closing date to register for rewriting exams was extended. The Department of Basic Education said the closing date for registration for the May/June exams has been extended to Monday, 20 February.

Taking to Twitter, Gardee shared the department’s announcement and said:

“Fighters must graduate and at least, fight to have a Matric certificate.”

Godrich Gardee’s comments earn him praise online

Aaron Gabriel said:

“These are the words of a true leader. Giving members advice to better their lives.”

Lehlohonolo Jacob Leboko commented:

“Yes, we require educated leaders instead.”

Phaladi Mokgoko posted:

“The first good advice from the EFF in years without being chaotic.”

Peter Tshisikhawe wrote:

“Godrich is right, some of those EFF hooligans need this certificate.”

Lulama Xaba-Mahlalela added:

“Very good advice.”

EFF commander Julius Malema wants qualified leaders

EFF leader Julius Malema recently also told supporters they need to at least hold a matric certificate if they want to be party leaders. He told delegates in Free State that he rejected party member Sepetlele Raseruthe for Johannesburg MMC because he did not hold a matric qualification.

Melema said there is no longer anyone to blame for members not obtaining their matric, TimesLIVE reported. He also added that the EFF Student Command will provide assistance to those who need help and that they have until year-end to complete their qualifications.

