Controversial politician Kenny Kunene was interviewed for the first time after being sworn into office on Friday, 3 February

The new MCC was questioned about his plans for his portfolio and his honest response has Mzansi cracking up

In the video clip of Kunene’s interview, the controversial businessman said he wasn't sure if his new office had a bar

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-appointed Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee (MCC) Kenny Kunene is the definition of being meme-worthy.

Joburg MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene’s remarks during an interview left citizens cracking up. Image: Stock image & Lucky Nxumalo

Source: Getty Images

The controversial businessman is known for making headlines for all the wrong reasons but recently left Mzansi in stitches with his honesty. He was sworn into office on Friday, 3 February.

During an interview with eNCA, Kunene was questioned about plans for his portfolio, and his response had citizens cracking up.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Look, I don’t even know where the toilet is, I don’t even know where the kitchen is and I don’t even know if my office has a bar.’’

The short clip began making its rounds on social media, with many poking fun at the Patriotic Alliance deputy president.

According to IOL, Kunene said he would consult with the coalition partners to put forward manifesto points.

Mzansi reacts to Kenny Kunene’s 1st interview

@MohaleRamo6 said:

“Kenny Kunene making it into government pretty much sums up the direction of South Africa.”

@thee_LeoMangena commented:

“Can someone please get Kenny Kunene his bar in his office please?”

@TracyMalikongwa added:

“But Kenny Kunene forever has jokes, he is worried if his office has a bar or not.”

PA Deputy Kenny Kunene to be sworn into City of Johannesburg Council, setting SA on edge: “I’m afraid”

Briefly News also reported that the City of Johannesburg’s new council is taking shape and Patriotic Alliance Deputy Leader Kenny Kunune is set to take a seat in the metro’s chambers.

Kunene’s ascension in the City of Johannesburg will reportedly not stop there as rumours are circulating that the PA deputy will join the mayoral committee heading up the transport portfolio.

The PA deputy leader may have a colleague following him into the mayoral committee. TimesLIVE reports that there are signs that PA member Anthea Natasha will take up the human settlements portfolio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News