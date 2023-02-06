CNN news anchor Richard Quest took to social media to share his first-hand experience with loadshedding

Upon arriving at his hotel in Cape Town, loadshedding Stage 2 kicked in, leaving the television personality in the dark

Quest’s reaction to the power cuts left some in stitches online while others expressed anger over the country

CAPE TOWN - Popular British news reader Richard Quest’s reaction to his first experience with loadshedding has left Mzansi tickled.

The CNN anchor arrived at his hotel in Cape Town on Monday, 6 Monday and was met with darkness. However, minutes later, the hotel’s generator kicked in.

The television personality took to social media to share his experience with the on-going blackouts and said:

“Well, that didn’t take long. Arrived at my hotel at 1:30am. At 2am the lights went out as load shedding kicked in for Area 7 – stage 2.”

According to EWN, the host also stated that he was looking forward to another visit to South Africa. While he found humour in the situation, many citizens expressed pure anger over the power cuts.

Mzansi reacts to Richard Quest’s experience with loadshedding

@RyanCoetzee said:

“Stage two is a mere flesh wound. A light scratch! We no longer find it worth mentioning but we understand you’re new to the battle.”

@Constitution_94 commented:

“At least we still joke about it. You can also join the fun.”

@raatkirani213 posted:

“Apologies. Unfortunately, this is what we are dealing with and no answers or solutions from our government for over 17 years this has been going on.”

@BNtukzar added:

“Welcome to South Africa.”

CNN anchor Richard Quest finally marries his longtime companion

Briefly News also reported that renowned CNN business journalist Richard Quest has finally tied the knot with his longtime lover Chris. The news anchor went on social media to express his joy at having said "I do", sharing a beautiful picture with his lover in all smiles.

He captioned the post:

"We said “I do” at the weekend. Happiest day of our lives."

As Quest pointed out, the two got married over the weekend and the pin location of the picture showed it happened in Las Vegas, which was also evident from the Cosmopolitan building in the background. It was not clear if the two eloped or had a great party as Las Vegas is known for elopement. The couple was set to wed back in March in London but due to the coronavirus restrictions, it was not possible.

