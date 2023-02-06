The African National Congress (ANC) named its new members of parliament, leaving many citizens unimpressed

Among the ruling party’s new MPs is ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile who is excited to take on the role

Mashatile said that they will be briefed about their new roles and responsibilities by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) announced four new names that will be joining the ruling party’s parliamentary assembly.

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile and three others are expected to be sworn in as MPs. Image: Phill Magakoe & Waldo Swiegers

Among the newly named members of parliament are ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile, former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, former deputy minister Parks Tau and newly elected ANC deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa.

Mashatile commented on his newfound position and said the party has deployed them to implement the ANC’s manifesto. He said the new MPs would work with the team that was initially deployed to ensure they serve the people, according to TimesLIVE.

The party deputy said that they will be briefed about their new roles and responsibilities by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. He said the new MPs will serve with dignity and respect regardless of whatever tasks they are given.

The ANC’s second-in-command said it was good to be back and that he was looking forward to working as an MP.

According to SABC News, Mashatile is also expected to replace David Mabuza as the country’s deputy president after he announced his resignation. However, he added that he has not been briefed on whether he will take over Mabuza’s position.

Mzansi reacts to ANC’s new MPs

Owen Chipen said:

“I think Julius Malema was supposed to be his time if he was still in ANC.”

Sibusiso Wa Ka Tshungu commented:

“Going from DD to Mashatile isn't that much of an improvement, to be honest.”

Warona Milani posted:

“The circus continues.”

Andries Seagodimo wrote:

“This one will never become president.”

Nonhlanhla Mabaso added:

“Who cares what he becomes, they give each other jobs and age for them doesn't include them at all?”

