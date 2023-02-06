African National Congress Deputy President Paul Mashatile will not reveal when he will step in as the deputy president of the nation

Mashatile said that the last time he checked, the position was still being filled by David Mabuza

The ANC DP said he is satisfied serving as a member of parliament until he gets his marching orders

CAPE TOWN - Paul Mashatile is keeping his cards close to his chest about whether he will be taking over from the Deputy President of South Africa, David Mabuza.

Paul Mashatile would not reveal when he would take over from David Mabuza as Deputy President of South Africa. Image: GULSHAN KHAN & Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

When quizzed, The African National Congress deputy president said that as far as he is concerned, Mabuza is still the second in command of the country.

This comes after Mabuza, in his first public address since the ANC's elective conference, confirmed that he had resigned as deputy president to make way for Mashatile, SABC News reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not seem 100% on board with Mabuza's resignation and reportedly asked his right hand to stay on until the transition could be finalised.

Paul Mashatile is happy serving as a member of parliament

Mashatile was sworn in as a member of parliament alongside former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, and ANC second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa on Monday, 6 February.

When pressed on when he would take on the position of deputy president of the nation, the newly minted MP said he was content to serve in parliament for now, News24 reported.

This is the second time Mashatile will be serving in the National Assembly. The ANC DP first served as an MP from 2006 until 2016, when he was recalled to Gauteng to serve as the MEC of human settlement.

Fikile Mbalula sings outgoing David Mabuza’s praises, says ANC will always appreciate his contribution

In another story, Briefly News reported that African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula had nothing but glowing things to say about Deputy President David Mabuza.

Mbalula praised the deputy president for setting a good example in government and said the ANC would be forever grateful for Mabuza's contributions to the country, SABC News reported.

Mbalula lauded:

“We salute him, he has served our government with discipline, loyalty and with integrity."

Source: Briefly News