ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula spoke very highly of Deputy President David Mabuza's tenure in government

Mbalula praised Mabuza for leading with integrity and claimed his contribution to South Africa wouldn't go unnoticed by the ruling party

The deputy president confirmed his resignation as SA's second-in-command, but President Ramaphosa has asked Mabuza to say on until the transition is complete

KWAZULU-NATAL - African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula had nothing but glowing things to say about Deputy President David Mabuza.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula commended Deputy President David Mabuza for leading with integrity while in government. Image: Lefty Shivambu & Rodger Bosch

Mbalula praised the deputy president for setting a good example in government and said the ANC would be forever grateful for Mabuza's contributions to the country, SABC News reported.

Mbalula lauded:

“We salute him, he has served our government with discipline, loyalty and with integrity."

Mabuza quits as Deputy President of South Africa at a family friend's funeral

Deputy President Mabuza caused a stir on Saturday, 4 February, when he confirmed that he had resigned as the second-in-command to make way for Paul Mashatile.

The deputy president made the announcement at the funeral of a family friend in Mpumalanga, and it was the first time Mabuza spoke publicly on the matter,

Mabuza's decision comes after Mashatile was elected the deputy president of the ANC during the party's national elective conference in December 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't fully accept Mabuza's resignation and urged the deputy president to remain on as his right hand until the transition process has been concluded, News24 reported.

South Africans question how Mbalula could praise Mabuza when he was always missing in action

Citizens beg to differ with the ANC SG's claims that Mabuza was a good leader.

Here is what people are saying:

Wakhe Nkazimulo Phungwayo commented:

"Indeed he was a good leader. Always unavailable."

Idlangubo LakoMbulazi exclaimed:

"What contributions? This one has done nothing!"

Sagat Mthokozisi Mlondo asked:

"What contributions? Always telling us how some unknown hitmen are after him?"

Annemarie Anderson added:

"The invisible minister."

Gugu Sithole questioned:

"A good example of what?"

Lekhine Monama chimed in:

"Mabuza and integrity are like oil and water."

