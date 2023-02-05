David Mabuza's hopes of stepping down as the country's deputy president have been unexpectedly delayed

President Ramaposa rejected Mabuza's resignation and asked him to stay on while they work on his transition

This comes after Mabuza said at a funeral that he was stepping down, and making way for Paul Mashatile

President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected David Mabuza's resignation as Deputy President. Image: Leon Neal and Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected David Mabuza's resignation and asked him to continue in his role as the deputy president to ensure a smooth transition.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson of the Presidency said Mabuza made it clear that he wants to step down after the ruling party members chose its new leaders at the 2022 African National Congress (ANC) elective conference reported TimesLIVE.

“However, President Ramaphosa has requested the deputy president to remain in his role until such time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised.”

Mabuza tells people in his home province that Ramaphosa accepted his resignation

The statement from the Presidency contradicts what Mabuza said on Saturday at a funeral service in Mpumalanga. The deputy president told mourners that would be stepping down soon because Ramaphosa accepted his resignation.

Ramaphosa is expected to make his seven State of the Nation Address (SONA) in a few days and the sudden change of events has shut down hopes that the country will have a new deputy president soon.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa rejecting Mabuza's resignation

Krk Mathabatha said:

"Good Mr President, cadre DD is a rare breed and indeed his resignation must be handled with care."

Khumbu Pertu wrote:

"David Mabuza has proven to us that South Africa can survive without a Deputy President."

Nkulayzo Mavovo mentioned:

"Because he knows he won't be asked to step aside while Mabuza is still Vice-President."

Hlayisa Ish Ndlovu commented:

"Mashatile should have waited for his turn, let DD continue. This thing of impatient politics will ruin this country."

Wiseman Nkuna asked:

"So he is forcing him to do something he no longer wishes to do."

Sir-nzo Gcaba stated:

"Mabuza will be too dangerous when outside. Keep your enemies closer."

Deputy President Mabuza says he Is stepping down because Mashatile had become restless: “I’m giving him space”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Deputy President David Mabuza has finally addressed the issue of his resignation. Mabuza reportedly tendered in his resignation letter a few days ago.

He said his resignation was tendered and President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted it.

