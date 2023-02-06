Deputy President David Mabuza has been one of the quietest and most mysterious deputy presidents South Africa has ever had. Many citizens have been questioning who Mabuza is and what he has done during his tenure.

With his tenure as South Africa's second in command nearing an end, Briefly News looks at Mabuza's life, scandals and the reasons behind his resignation.

1. David Mabuza's family life is as mysterious as he is

South Africa's Deputy President knows how to live a low-key lifestyle without putting his business out in the open.

It is currently unclear if Mabuza has any children as they have never been thrust into the public space, even when he started gaining success in the political sphere.

According to Buzz South Africa, Mabuza was reportedly married to Ruth Funi Silindi and is currently married to Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi. The couple has been married for over two decades. Mabuza has brought her to the State of the Nation Address red carpet with him a couple of ties.

2. David Mabuza's political career was paved by mentor Mathews Phosa

The Deputy President has had a long and successful political career since 1984, when he was appointed as Secretary at the Azanian Students Organisation (AZASO) at 24, according to the ANC website.

From 1986-1988 Mabuza served last the National Education Union of South Africa chairperson. He also served as a Co-ordinator of the National Education Crisis Committee (NECC) from 1987 to 1989 and a Chairperson of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) from 1988 to 1991.

Mabuza's career path has been paved by prominent politicians such as Mathews Phosa, who recruited the deputy president to join the United Democratic Front earlier in his career, according to SA History.

Phosa also recruited Mabuza as a MEC in the Mpumalanga province in the Department of Education but was later axed Mabuza after a scandal related to matric results broke out.

Mabuza started climbing up the ranks in the ANC when he was elected as a National Executive Committee (NEC) member in 2007 at the ANC's 52nd National Conference in Polokwane.

That election led to him being appointed as the ANC Mpumalanga's chairperson in 2008. Leading the ANC in the Mpumalanga province directly impacted Mabuza's advancement as that saw him become the province's Premier and later sworn into office as President Cyril Ramaphosa's deputy.

3. Political killings, corruption allegations David Mabuza's political career marred with scandals

David Mabuza's political career has not always been clean. While working in the Mpumalanga province, Mabuza's name was linked to various allegations of crimes.

Ramaphosa was not the first politician to have a farmgate scandal. In 2009, Mabuza's property in Barberton, known as "The Farm", was broken into, and R14 million was allegedly stolen.

According to TimesLIVE, Mbovula Security boss Noah Dlamini stated that he was instructed not to contact the police about the theft. One person was suspected of theft, but the case simply disappeared into thin air.

David Mabuza believed to have ties to political killings in Mpumalanga

Mabuza has also been linked to political killings in the Mpumalanga province. In 2009, Jimmy Mohala, the Mbombela municipality speaker and whistleblower, was killed after he exposed the corruption of R1.2 billion related to the building of Mbombela Stadium for the 2010 world cup, according to SA History.

Another whistleblower named Sammy Mpatlanyane was murdered the following year after exposing corruption. James Nkambule, a whistleblower who once alleged that politicians hired a hitman to eliminate political rivals, was later poisoned.

The spate of politically linked murders prompted Police Commissioner Bheki Cele to set up a commission of inquiry in 2011 to investigate the killings, but the report was never made public.

David Mabuza accused of being an apartheid spy

David Mabuza and ANC member Mathews Phosa's relationship soured in 2015 when Phosa accused Mabuza of being a spy for the apartheid regime. Phosa wrote a memorandum to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House detailing his allegations against Mabuza.

According to BusinessLIVE, Mabuza launched a defamation lawsuit against Phosa for R10 million, but the Gauteng High Court threw that case out.

The judge found that Mabuza could not prove that Phosa wrote the spy report sent to Luthuli House. After being vindicated in court, Phosa stated that he had no intention to countersue Mabuza, saying:

"The truth has prevailed…. I have no intention to sue him and the rest of them‚ because I think they’re a bunch of fools."

A woman claiming to Mabuza's niece arrested

In 2018, a woman who claimed to be David Mabuza's niece was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

According to the City Press, Nomfundo Sambo claimed that her name was Thandeka Mabuza and reported to the police that she overheard Mabuza and two other men plan to assassinate a nature conservationist.

Sambo pleaded guilty to all charges to avoid cross-examination. In addition to being convicted of filing a fake police report, Sambo was also found guilty of three more serious crimes.

4. David Mabuza's resignation as deputy president sits in limbo

David Mabuza is ready to step down as the country's deputy president. However, there is confusion about Mabuza's resignation.

The rumour mill surrounding Mabuza's resignation started buzzing in mid-January and was quickly shut down by the ANC.

According to IOL, there have been rumours that Mabuza would resign as deputy president after he declined to be re-run for the ANC deputy president position at the 55th December conference.

Mabuza's absence at the cabinet lekgotla on 2 February prompted more allegations that the deputy president had stepped down from his position. However, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Mabuza's absence was due to family engagements.

According to News24, Mabuza announced his resignation at his brother's funeral over the weekend, contradicting initial reports surrounding the resignation.

Mabuza stated he had to make way for Paul Mashatile. Mashatile was elected as the ANC's new deputy president at the December conference.

