Deputy President David Mabuza has reminded South Africans why his nicknamed "The Cat"

Mabuza is popularly known for surviving a handful of deadly situations, including a poisoning

The deputy president has earned Mzansi's respect, who were impressed that he escaped two accidents this year

JOHANNESBURG - There is a good reason Deputy President David Mabuza has earned himself the nickname "The Cat".

David Mabuza has earned a few praises on social media after escaping another deadly incident. Images: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Mabuza, who is known for surviving horrible accidents, poisonings and alleged assassination attacks, recently reminded South Africans why he is nicknamed after an animal with nine lives.

Over the weekend, Mabuza's motorcade was involved in a fatal car crash that left Warrant Officer Thomas Shongwe dead and two police officers injured. According to TimesLIVE, the car crash occurred due to a busted tire.

Mabuza travelled from the Gauteng province to Mpumalanga on Sunday, 20 November, to catch a flight to Russia, according to News24. The deputy president managed to make his way to Russia because he escaped the horrific accident unharmed.

But Mabuza has a long-standing record of escaping death. It has been alleged that in 2015, the deputy president was poisoned after letting his guard down at his birthday party in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

At the time of the poisoning, Mabuza was the premier of Mpumalanga and explained in an interview that he started feeling sick in August 2015.

Mabuza went to the state hospital in Moscow, Russia, to receive medical attention. It has been reported that he left in a private jet owned by the Gupta family with Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, reported SowetanLIVE.

In 2021, Mabuza took medical leave and returned to Russia for further medical attention for the same poisoning incident.

Mabuza's motorcade was involved in a car crash in July this year. Fortunately, he was not in the vehicle, and no one was killed. Mabuza's motorcade was involved in a collision on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg.

His protection officers sustained minor injuries.

Here's what South Africans have to say about Mabuza's survival:

@mmdurite said:

"Your questions should be, "who" is trying to kill the deputy President and why."

@EdgarLegoale said:

"Our Progressive Deputy President, Honorable David Mabuza . The Cat with 10 Lives‍⬛ Always 10 Steps ahead ✊#DavidMabuza"

@Truthte83602973 said:

"Deputy President David Mabuza, aka The Cat, has survived a second accident in less than 4 months. They really wanna take him out, they just don’t know that the Cat has nine lives."

