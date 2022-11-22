Deputy President David Mabuza’s motorcade accident has left many wondering if there was a planned hit on him

He and two of his protectors were on their way to OR Tambo International Airport when the vehicle tyre burst, causing the accident

This was the second incident involving Mabuza’s motorcade in the past year, leaving many convinced something fishy was going on

JOHANNESBURG - The crash involving Deputy President David Mabuza’s motorcade while enroute to the airport to catch a flight to Russia has left many speculating.

Mabuza and two of his protectors were on their way to OR Tambo International Airport when the vehicle tyre burst, causing the car to crash. The accident left a warrant officer dead.

Many are concerned by the accident as it was the second for the year involving Mabuza’s official motorcade. According to News24, the deputy president was not in the car when an accident occurred in July in Midrand.

Some South Africans are convinced that something fishy is going on behind the scenes. Here’s what citizens are saying about the accident:

@Jaybee2040 said:

“Planned.’ The Mafia’ is cleaning up.”

@Langa92934062 commented:

“The conference, they want to eliminate him.”

@ThaboKhumal posted:

“The establishment really needs David Mabuza out of the way. The question is why?”

@SmartSosh added:

“It is obvious to every Tom, D!ck and Maria that this is Cyril Ramaphosa seeking to get rid of this cat. He feels David Mabuza cannot be trusted, so the solution was to get rid of him.”

IOL reported that Mabuza also survived numerous poisoning incidents. The deputy is also in the presidential run in the African National Congress 55th National Conference.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated following the accident.

