A bike rider and a private security officer entered a fierce standoff during a confrontation in an affluent suburb

A video of the men's tempers flaring made the rounds online after the cyclist gave the officer a piece of his mind

South Africans took to the comments section of the clip to give their two cents on the racialised verbal clash

A now-viral video shows a private security officer and a bike rider squaring off in a war of words. Images: @MDNNewss/ screenshots

A simple bike ride through a tranquil suburb turned noisy during a heated spat between a white security response officer and a Black cyclist.

The @MDNnewss X page posted the clip showing tensions erupting as the two got into a war words.

Officer, bike rider clash over N-word

The 61-second clip captures the response officer expressing his displeasure over the Black man allegedly calling him a n*gga, saying it was racist.

The cyclist, who is smaller in stature and noticeably irate, retorts and appears to provoke him, asking him several times what he plans to do about it.

"He called me a n*gga ... these people heard. You heard what he said? ... Yeah, he said it," the officer laments, speaking to the person filming and several people in his company, who are a few metres away.

A Black female security guard is also with them.

The person holding the camera, who seems to side with the bike rider, chimes in, speaking between and over their voices.

"And now? It's his word to use, not yours ... yeah, he said. That's not racist."

Seemingly getting increasingly agitated, the cyclist unleashes a barrage of expletives at the officer and the others.

"I did say that [call you a n*gga]. What are you going to do about it? What are you going to do about it? What, you think I'm scared of you? I'm a man, and I have balls just like you. And you think I'm scared of the piece you're carrying there? I'm not!" he rants.

He then turns his attention to the female security guard, who he angrily reminds, using a few choice words, that he is not a stranger to riding his bike through the neighbourhood daily.

He and the person recording draw the proverbial race card as the others walk away before the clip ends.

Vocal locals add to tense chat

Locals watching the scenes online had plenty to contribute to the discussion, noting their thoughts about the tense racialised incident.

Others were critical of private security companies' treatment of Blacks in affluent arrears.

@malema_pk wrote:

"'That's what you guys teach us. That's what you guys teach us'. This statement says a lot about the Black man. And I'm not proud at all."

@BoikieBoikzaro said:

"Private security firms are becoming a new problem in South Africa."

@Reggie_ZAR quizzed:

"Ebanna, so [the] N-word offend whites as well?"

@honestsoul4ever noted:

"South African private security have been trained to profile Blacks."

@Prosper0510 mentioned:

"I salute whoever took the video, and he sounds like a white person defending the Black guy. I even believe that also pushed away the other white guys. The courage that man has is unmatched: 'I'm not scared of the thing you're carrying'."

