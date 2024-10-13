A video has surfaced on social media showing a bakkie driver violently ramming into a stationary van

X user @SiyaRumbu21 detailed the incident in East London and shared the clip of the aggressor's actions

Online users gathered under the poster's mentions to express loud opinions about the damaging events

A video online shows an allegedly enraged Hilux driver driving into a stationary Hyundai H-1 van. Images: @SiyaRumbu21/ screenshots

It's all happening in Mzansi, and another video of a furious turn of events during a heated square-off between opposing sides has surfaced.

A shocking clip of a reported incident in East London, Eastern Cape, shows a Toyota Hilux single cab smashing into a stationary Hyundai H-1 van.

Bakkie driver turns H1 into tin can

The incident happened in full view of onlookers on a public road in what appears to be a shopping precinct.

An X user, @SiyaRumbu21, seemingly close to the situation, posted about it extensively, writing:

"We are looking for the white [allegedly] racist owner of this white Hilux bakkie. The driver of the Hyundai H-1 stopped to offload passengers at an OK Store in Beacon Bay, East London. The [alleged] racist got so impatient with the driver that he started ramming the vehicle from the back."

The poster said the bakkie owner parked and went inside the shops, during which time the driver of the H-1 parked him in to take his details.

"The [alleged] racist came back and rammed the H-1 from the passenger sliding door and drove off. While doing all of this, he made racist insults. He had a firearm on his waist. That is why nobody could confront him."

The aggressor was seen driving away, leaving a metal mess in his wake, and the bewildered bystanders scratching their heads.

Mzansi has loud say

The violent scenes attracted almost 140,000 views within 12 hours.

As many observers lamented the incident, it garnered 1200 likes, 1000 reposts, and 500 replies. Briefly News looks at the heated commentary.

@ARONARELE assessed:

"Why offload on a driveway? [The] H-1 guy is wrong, and he met his match. Black people have [the] tendency of bullying whites, and when they react, you call them racist."

@CitizenDevoted chimed:

"Why did he block him? I am Black, and I would have done the same thing. This is not racism; the driver of the Hyundai H-1 is wrong. Black or white, he is wrong. La nyela, struu."

@malopemojapelo observed:

"Black people generally see nothing wrong with parking in the middle of the road. They somehow think having hazards on is an excuse. I don't know how many times I wanted to do what this guy has done. He's not a racist. He's a peed-off human being. Leave him alone."

@Reggie_ZAR noted:

"The parking was there all along. You aren’t gonna win this one. Obstructing [an] exit and parking on a walkway is against the law. Better be prepared to be fined!"

Scuffle pits delivery drivers and couple

In related news, Briefly News reported that a roadside brawl caught on camera on another Mzansi road made the rounds online for all the left and rights.

The @sa_crime X account posted the clip after a spat between five people — a white couple and three who appear to be black scooter drivers, including a woman — led to a fistfight in Parklands, Cape Town.

