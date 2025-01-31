A woman residing in Cape Town shared a TikTok video of a traffic cop driving her to the beach

The Capetonian shared that the officers pulled over her e-hailing driver and allegedly took him to jail for a reason unknown

Social media users found the situation comical and shared similar experiences in the comment section

A Cape Town woman shared how a traffic cop acted as her e-hailing driver. Images: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images, @pandoramollyzil / TikTok

Traffic officers are primarily known for enforcing road laws and ensuring safety for passengers and motorists. However, in a comical twist, one woman shared that a traffic cop acted as her e-hailing driver following issues with the original person behind the wheel.

Have a safe drive

A TikTokker named Pandora Molly shared an interesting video on the social media platform explaining that her Uber driver got pulled over while she was on her way to a beach in Cape Town.

What she could only describe as "Cape Town chronicles," the woman shared that a traffic officer took her to her destination before allegedly taking the original driver to jail.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Woman's new driver humours SA

The viral video had hundreds of online users posting comical comments, while others shared similar stories of traffic cops getting involved in such predicaments.

Internet users told stories about their encounters with traffic cops, while others laughed at the viral clip. Image: brazzo

@befashionbrand laughed and shared:

"You paid, after all, and you must get to your destination."

@juandre_rushin humorously asked the young woman:

"Did you at least give him five stars? Safety at its finest."

@bryantsotetsi321, who found the situation comical, wondered:

"So, who got paid? The police officer or the Uber driver? We all know he's going to need bail money."

@miscellaneousn said with a laugh:

"Only in Cape Town. At least we can feel safe with some of our traffic officers."

@t.mundell who had a similar experience, wrote:

"I taught at a school in Cape Town, and they would arrest the taxi drivers on the way to school. The police would then drive the taxi and drop the kids off."

@miss_t_zulu added in the comments:

"People at the beach probably thought you were some VIP when you arrived."

