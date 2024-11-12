Cape Town e-hailing driver gained access to one of his customer's credit cards and stole R650 000

The 30-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested and taken into questioning at Simons Town police station

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing their disappointment and asking questions

An e-hailing driver stole R650 000 from a Cape Town tourist. Images: @ridvan_celik, @d3sign

Source: Getty Images

An e-hailing driver stole R650 000 from a customer. The story sent the internet into a frenzy.

According to IOL, a 30-year-old Zimbabwean man took a 21-year-old Danish man and two friends from Cape Town to Simon’s Town. The 21-year-old dozed off on the way and as a result, the driver found an opportunity to gain access to one of his credit cards.

"The suspect sent the information to his brother in Europe where seven purchases at luxury boutique shops were made," the publication quoted the Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut as saying.

E-hailing driver steals thousands of rands from passenger

The Citizen reported that the victim only became aware of the fraud the next morning when he received notifications on his phone. The police requested a ride with the perpetrator. On his arrival, he was arrested and taken into questioning.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One TikTokker uploaded a video speaking about the incident. It received thousands of views and comments. People were stunned.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stunned by the fraud act

See the comments below:

@kay wrote:

"Simon's town has lots of people who comit crime against tourists."

@user3819654670466 commented:

"He's not South African, we don't have brothers in Europe. I'm glad he got caught."

@Phumzile said:

"This is happening more and more and foreigners are the e targets they need to be careful about coming to South Africa, the crime levels are insane. And the beauty does not make up for it. Sad for him."

E-hailing driver speaks up about the realities of being a cab driver in SA

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who shared the harsh realities of being an e-hailing driver.

In the clip he unloaded on TikTok, the guy expressed that being an e-hailing driver is "crazy" as one does not have a "life" outside of it. @brownfitboy went on to say that passengers may think you are making money from the trip, but you are not. He said drivers are sleeping on the road, and there are no good services on the e-hailing platform.

Source: Briefly News