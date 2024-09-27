Police arrested a man in connection with the alleged killing of an e-hailing driver in Berea, Johannesburg

A joint police operation led to his arrest at Jabulani Hostel in Soweto, and the suspected murder weapon seized

The suspect faces a murder charge and will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court within 48 hours

The man who allegedly killed an e-hailing driver in Berea, Johannesburg, on Wednesday was arrested in Soweto. Images: Tshepiso Mametela, @The_Bulrushes

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — A suspect seen allegedly shooting dead an e-hailing driver and fleeing the scene in Berea on Wednesday has been arrested.

Pictures of the suspect detained and a video of police searching his room and recovering an unlicensed firearm have been circulating online.

Alleged e-hailing driver killer arrested

A joint operation between the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit (TRU) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) had been launched to find him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to information, a 26-year-old man was arrested for the murder after police apprehended him at Jabulani Hostel in Soweto, Johannesburg.

He faces a murder charge and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon. Law enforcement seized an unlicensed firearm.

Johannesburg e-hailing driver gunned down

In earlier news, Briefly News reported that a video surfaced showing the moment an e-hailing driver was gunned down in Berea.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the chilling video to X on Thursday, 26 September.

The incident happened in broad daylight on Wednesday, 25 September, at the corner of Lilly and Olivia Streets.

1 Killed in shootout involving off-duty cop

In related news, Briefly News reported that an off-duty police officer shot and killed one suspect and injured another in a shootout at a hair salon in Johannesburg CBD.

An unknown group of men had allegedly stormed the business premises and held up workers and patrons on Saturday, 14 September.

They demanded cell phones and cash and took items from several customers. Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, responding to a Briefly News inquiry, said the off-duty cop retaliated after the suspects fired shots.

"One of the victims was hit and died on the scene," said Masondo.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News