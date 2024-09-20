Police shot and killed two wanted suspects in separate shootouts in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday

A suspect was killed after firing at police in Inanda and another in Umlazi under similar circumstances

An 11-year-old girl suffered a grazed arm in Umlazi when the suspect fired his gun and taken to hospital

Police shot and killed two suspects in separate incidents in Inanda and Umlazi in the latest shootouts. Images: @DasenThathiah

INANDA — Police killed a suspect wanted for the attempted murder of cops in Inanda and another for the alleged murder of a Durban Metro Police officer in Umlazi in two of the latest gun battles in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

In Inanda, the suspect shot at several officers during an earlier stop and search and again after being tracked down.

KZN cops kill suspects in Inanda, Umlazi

Five days earlier, on Saturday, 14 September, he had shot at police, injuring a constable at a roadblock along the M25 Road. He then fled the scene.

"Police [subsequently] gathered intelligence about his whereabouts," said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

"After arriving at a house in the Ohlange area of Inanda and announcing their presence, the suspect fired at officers, resulting in a shootout.

"Three officers sustained minor injuries while the suspect was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a firearm — later determined to belong to a Metro Police officer relative of his — which was reported stolen in Inanda earlier this month."

In another incident on Wednesday, police shot dead an alleged cop killer following a gun battle in Umlazi.

He was sought in connection with the murder of a Durban Metro cop, killed while intervening in a truck hijacking on the M7 in Pinetown in July 2023.

Durban Metro Police Special Operations Directorate officers traced the wanted suspect to Q-Section. He fired at police to try and evade arrest.

However, he sustained fatal wounds in the resultant shootout, ending the threat.

An official who'd taken a hit to the chest and saved by his bullet-resistant vest and an 11-year-old girl, who suffered a grazed arm when the suspect fired his gun, were both taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

