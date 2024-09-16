Conwell Mongezi Chauke stabbed little Kgothatso Tshabalala because her mother rejected his advances

Chauke was found guilty of kidnapping the 11-year-old and stabbing her 66 times to death

The judge described the 34-year-old as a danger to society and handed him a life sentence

A convicted child murderer has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gauteng High Court.

Conwell Mongezi Chauke (34) received the sentence for the murder of 11-year-old Kgothatso Tshabalala in December 2020.

Conwell Chauke was handed a life sentence for brutally stabbing a young girl to death 66 times to get back at her mother. Image: Doug Berry.

He was also sentenced to six years of imprisonment for kidnapping.

Girl stabbed after mother rejected killer's advances

Chauke was convicted for the murder of the 11-year-old after her mother rejected his advances, the court heard during his trial.

The 34-year-old was in a prayer group with the child's mother, but grew angry with her because he believed she was taking him for a fool.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Chauke then threatened the mother in a phone call before kidnapping 11-year-old Kgothatso.

"He lured the child under the pretence that he wanted to collect his belongings from her home. When they got into her home, Chauke stabbed the child 66 times, covered her body with linen on top of her bed and fled the scene," Mahanjana explained.

Chauke was a danger to society

Two days after the murder, Chauke handed himself over to police and pled guilty to murder in court.

He denied the charge of kidnapping but was eventually convicted for it. His defence argued for a lesser sentence because it was his first offence for a violent crime.

During his sentencing, Magistrate Judge Jacobus Johannes Strijdom described him as a danger to society, arguing that he was and that it was the court's responsibility to ensure society's safety from people like him.

